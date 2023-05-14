Q : Someone told me that the late Charles Bronson starred in a TV show called "Man With a Camera." I never heard of it!When did it air, and what was it about?

A:Beforehebecamean action-movie icon,Bronson (1921-2003)worked several times in TV;he starred as Mike Kovac in the ABC drama"Man With a Camera,"which aired from 1958 to 1960.According to "The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows,"Kovac was a former combat photographer"making his living as a freelance professional newsman.…The nature of his assignments often made Mike more private detective than photographer."

Q: I frequently see a commercial for Farmers Insurance where the spokesman is a kindly, bald headed man with glasses. I swear he was a character actor from long ago, perhaps in a sitcom?Can you tell me his name?

A:That is J.K. Simmons. He won an Oscar for best supporting actor as the sadistic music instructor in 2014's "Whiplash," and has racked up more than 200 screen roles. Memorable ones include TV work on "Oz,""The Closer" and various "Law&Order" series, and as abrasive journalist J. Jonah Jameson in Marvel movies. Sitcoms on his resume include"Family Tools" (2013) and"Growing Up Fisher" (2014).There has also been a lot of voice work, including as a yellow M&M.

Q:Agreat series that I stumbled on recently is "Carnival Row"on Prime Video starring Orlando Bloom. The sets, costumes and plot lines had me hooked, and of course Orlando is a fantastic actor. Any word on the show continuing?

A:The fantasy series ended after two seasons. In an interview with Collider. com,Bloom said the second season was in progress when COVID shut the show down."With the lockdown, we could approach it like, 'Look,we can go back and look at what we've got, and we can really bring home a phenomenal season finale with what material we have and then put a great button on it.'… I like the idea of leaving people wanting more, honestly. These things can go on and on and on, and then people will be like, 'Well, that was good in Season 1, or until Season 2, and then it lost its way.' I like the idea that we're going out with a bang, and we're giving everyone the bigger and better version of what the show could be."

Q: I am waiting anxiously to see if "The Night Agent"will have another season.

A: It will. A second round of the thriller based on Matthew Quirk's novel was ordered less than a week after it premiered on Netflix—and proved to be an immediate hit. The first season found FBI agent Peter Sutherland getting an international assignment.

And series creator Shawn Ryan toldComicbook.com that the second season "does not take place in the D.C. area,which is where Season 1 took place. So we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1.And we're determining who from Season 1might appear in Season 2.But essentially we're going to be telling a whole brand-new story,which is exciting and scary."

Q: I watched the entire season of "Will Trent," which listed their season finale as episode 13.Then on May 8, a new episode popped up labeled Episode 14, Season Finale. All it was, was a repeat of episodes 12 and 13 combined into a two-hour show. What gives? Is this some kind of new tactic to fill airtime?

A:For people who did not see that 13th episode, it was the season finale. The May 8 episode being called "the two-part season finale"was confusing— especially when onscreen program guides, including mine,misleadingly marked it as episode 14. Still, it's not the first time I've seen two or more episodes of a show turned into a single production. (Look back to the '50s,when TV episodes of "Davy Crockett" and of "Zorro"were reedited into feature films.) I wouldn't be surprised if it happened again this year, as several other shows have two-part season finales. But there will be more"Will Trent," which has been renewed for a second season.

