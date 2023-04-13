Today’s legend began in the spring/summer of 1961, six years after Joe DiMaggio’s election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility, when an Enterprise young’un unknowingly shared being slighted with DiMaggio.

He was an infielder named to the Enterprise 10- to 12-year-old all-star team during his third year of eligibility, in an era Enterprise boys played once per week, from mid-April until school let out for summer, then played twice weekly until season’s end.

That year, during the regular season’s final weeks, the all-star team played seven practice games.

Playing on a team eliminated from playoff contention early, the team’s coach, the late Gene Crutchfield, insisted the lad miss Cardinals games to play every all-star practice game, which no other all-star did.

After the seventh win, the all-star coach gathered the team to discuss the first tournament game two days away.

First, though, in front of the entire team, he blathered that one all-star’s name was erroneously/mysteriously “turned in” to league officials, removing him from the team, while somehow, simultaneously replacing him with two younger guys (one an alternate) who’d not attended an all-star practice.

The boy was crushed. Humiliated. Wanted to cry. Didn’t, decades before learning “there’s no crying in baseball.”

The all-star coach, both last-minute replacements, and several others of those all-stars are dead, but the slighted second-sacker is still around, and that one night’s humiliation hasn’t created a sports-hating recluse/sociopath.

Several months after that devastating night, the lad joined some 50-plus other Enterprise Junior High schoolers in Enterprise High School’s gym, where new EHS head coach Paul Terry explained EJHS’s upcoming football spring training.

Ed O’Toole had replaced coach Terry at EJHS but wasn’t at the Saturday meeting, which opened with Coach Terry calling roll, beginning with the disappointed infielder’s name.

“Are you the same (name withheld) who had such a good season in baseball last year?”

“Uh, played some, Coach.”

“If you can play football like you play baseball, you’ll be a good one!”

Fact: Coach Terry didn’t comment about another boy throughout the rest of the alphabetical roll call.

Well, football also didn’t work out for the lad, an 80-pound, fourth-stringer who never touched a ball in the Notre Dame Box backfield in spring training’s two weeks, which was fine for someone who’d found a forever friend, Coach Paul Terry …

OK. OK.

That athlete-wannabe is your scribe, whose developing friendship with Coach Terry was sorely tested during the 1964-65 and ’65-66 school terms, when he seemingly tried to exercise/run us all to smithereens as Enterprise was part of President John F. Kennedy’s maniacal youth fitness initiative, designed by Bud Wilkinson.

On the other hand, Coach Terry absolutely saved your then-125-pound scribe’s life, by never having R. Adams don boxing gear.

Hmmm.

Disappointed by not playing for Coach Terry, your scribe instead found a place in the late-Bob McMillan’s EHS Wildcat Marching Band and performed during games/pep rallies/homecoming parades while Coach Terry led Enterprise to a 37-11-2 record, 1963-67.

Now, more than 60 years after that fateful Saturday morning, musician and coach remain steadfast friends who’ve enjoyed many good times together.

But not nearly enough.

Until today, Coach Terry hasn’t been properly thanked for his one question/one comment which truly meant the world to a broken-hearted young’un.

Thank you, Coach …