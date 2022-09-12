Dixie Youth Baseball 6U State Champions recognized at council

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Blake Moore recognized the Dixie Youth Baseball 6U State Champions at the Enterprise City Council meeting Sept. 6. “We had a very productive year,” Moore said about the five- and six-year-olds. “These players played hard.” In front, from left, are Mason Whitley, Parker Horne, Warren Wimberly, Graham Takacs, Brax Harvin, Brooks Addy, Jacob Bowden, John David Hogan, Bryce Tart, MJ Danner, Brandt Pike and Hudson Kelley. Team coaches, in back from left, are Evan Harvin, Ben Bowden, Les Hogan, and Steven Addy.