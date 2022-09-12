 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dixie Youth Baseball 6U State Champions recognized at council

  • 0

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper and Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Blake Moore recognized the Dixie Youth Baseball 6U State Champions at the Enterprise City Council meeting Sept. 6. “We had a very productive year,” Moore said about the five- and six-year-olds. “These players played hard.” In front, from left, are Mason Whitley, Parker Horne, Warren Wimberly, Graham Takacs, Brax Harvin, Brooks Addy, Jacob Bowden, John David Hogan, Bryce Tart, MJ Danner, Brandt Pike and Hudson Kelley. Team coaches, in back from left, are Evan Harvin, Ben Bowden, Les Hogan, and Steven Addy. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert