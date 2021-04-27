Dothan Area Botanical Gardens celebrates Go Public Gardens Day

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens plans to mark Go Public Gardens Day by giving visitors free admission to the gardens on Saturday, May 8.

Created by the American Public Gardens Association, the Go Public Gardens campaign was formerly known as National Public Gardens Week. All over the U.S., public gardens use the event to encourage the general public to visit, explore, learn, support, and volunteer at public gardens.

During the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) one-day event, visitors will have an opportunity to learn from a variety of local gardening experts who will be stationed around the grounds.

Expected to be on hand will be members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, Wiregrass Rose Society, and Wiregrass Daylily Society, as well as staff from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, DABG staff, and volunteers.

Presentations will include sessions on composting, backyard chickens, how to gather soil samples, and more. Visitors will be able to learn about pitcher plants in DABG’s new pitcher plant bog located in the Demonstration Garden or learn about herbs in the newly renovated Herb Garden.