Dothan Area Botanical Gardens celebrates Go Public Gardens Day

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens plans to mark Go Public Gardens Day by giving visitors free admission to the gardens on Saturday, May 8.
Created by the American Public Gardens Association, the Go Public Gardens campaign was formerly known as National Public Gardens Week. All over the U.S., public gardens use the event to encourage the general public to visit, explore, learn, support, and volunteer at public gardens.
During the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) one-day event, visitors will have an opportunity to learn from a variety of local gardening experts who will be stationed around the grounds.
Expected to be on hand will be members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, Wiregrass Rose Society, and Wiregrass Daylily Society, as well as staff from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, DABG staff, and volunteers.
Presentations will include sessions on composting, backyard chickens, how to gather soil samples, and more. Visitors will be able to learn about pitcher plants in DABG’s new pitcher plant bog located in the Demonstration Garden or learn about herbs in the newly renovated Herb Garden.
The Tropical House and Hydrangea Garden will be staffed and the Walden Farmhouse will offer lemonade to garden visitors. Hands-on children’s activities in the Demonstration Garden will be included, along with a food truck near the picnic pavilion. Activities get underway at 10 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.
Go Public Gardens Day is co-hosted by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association and is sponsored by WOOF Radio.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens includes over 20 different pocket gardens, including a growing legacy collection of native azaleas and all the azaleas native to Alabama. Other features of the 46-acre gardens include a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, Tropical House, and more. In addition, DABG has a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground, and both large and small spaces for rentals. The garden’s primary structure is the 8,000-square-foot Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.
The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Pets are allowed but must be on a leash. The facility is open seven days a week, currently operating under its Daylight Savings Time hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.