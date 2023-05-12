It was a big day at Dothan High’s Dr. James Smith Convocation Center Friday afternoon as four football players, one basketball player, a softball player and two band members from the school held a signing ceremony in front of family and friends.

The four football players who celebrated signing scholarships were punter Adam Watford with Division I Football Championship Subdivision’s University of North Alabama, running back Octavious Thomas with Goode Elite Prep School, offensive lineman Cassius Brady with Division-II Miles College and defensive lineman Ty Martin with the University of Virginia-Lynchburg, a National Christian College Athletic Association member.

Basketball player AJ Porter, a key member of the Wolves state semifinal team this past winter, inked with Wallace of Selma Junior College.

Ryanne Holbrook, a member of Dothan’s softball team as a junior who didn’t play this past year, signed to play college with Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Signing band scholarships were Ginny Messenger and Colby Rowell, both to Troy University.

Adam Watford

Football

University of North Alabama

On signing: I feel pretty good. It is a beautiful city (Florence). They have a brand new coaching staff and they have something special coming to North Alabama, so I am looking forward to that.

On the recruiting process: It was a long journey, going to all these kicking camps put you out there. North Alabama found me and it is a good place. I did have a preferred walk-on offer from Troy, but I went with the Lions. It is home. It felt like home already.

On when he started punting: Since the eighth grade.

On how he got involved in punting: My dad taught me how to punt. It just grew on me and I fell in love with it.

On his punting idol: Ray Guy. He was awesome punter for the Raiders (1973-86). He was known for having a lot of hang time (on his punts) and that is what I focus on in my punts.

Cassius Brady

Football

Miles College

On what impressed him about Miles: The atmosphere, the players. They play Division-I schools like Alabama State.

On preparation for signing: I had to work real hard to get here. I went through some injuries and fought through it. You have to work out and train every day.

Ty Martin

Football

University of Virginia-Lynchburg

On signing: I give all honors to God and first to my mom and my dad for giving me a second chance. I will be committing to the University of Virginia-Lynchburg. I am very proud to be part of the organization. They are looking for a change and I think I can bring the change to it and they can bring the change to me.

On what it means to sign a scholarship: It is a step to the next level. To be honest with you, I don’t think I am supposed to be here right now. It is a chance to be great. I am ready to take that chance.

On process to getting scholarship: It was a long process, but I am thankful for having the coaches I had being there every step of the way.

Octavious Thomas

Football

Goode Elite Prep

On signing: It feels good to be able to go play football at the next level and to further my education for the next year then I will transfer to a bigger school.

On Goode Prep: I felt it was better for me, so I can get my gpa (grade point average) up more and get better with the experience of learning how it is (at a higher level). Then I will go from there.

AJ Porter

Basketball

Wallace-Selma

On signing: It feels great to have this opportunity to go to the next level and play basketball.

On Wallace-Selma: I love the program. I like the way the coach has built the program, bringing in new players for a new team. It is going to be real good.

On his game: I am a rebounder, defender and I can score at any level (on the court).

Ryanne Holbrook

Chattahoochee Valley Community College

On signing: I feel very blessed. I have a lot of people help me along the way. I did have a shoulder injury recently, so I am glad to come through that and be here. I am thankful for coach (CVCC coach Gary) Miller, who gave me the opportunity to continue my athletic career. Of course, I also have my travel ball coach and nothing would have been possible without her or my hitting coach – coach (Robert) Bradford of WSA (Wiregrass Sports Academy). He has been with me for about 10 years and he has pushed me the whole way. I owe my entire athletic career to him. I probably wouldn’t even be playing softball. Then of course, my dad, who has given up many, many weekends and lot amount of money and his time to let me play the sport I love.

On what led her to CVCC: Definitely the coach. Coach Miller made it already feel like home and also the girls (players). The chemistry there is amazing. It seems like an amazing program to me. They already made me feel like I was already a part of the Chattahoochee Valley family.

Ginny Messenger

Band

Troy

On band scholarship: I have been doing band since the sixth grade, so it has been a big part of my life since then. And even before I started, my sister was in band, so I knew it was something that I wanted to do. To be able to have the opportunity to do it through college is something that I was looking forward to. I am excited to have the opportunity to be in a bigger band.

Colby Rowell

Band

Troy

On band scholarship: I have spent about eight years in band because they start back in sixth grade, but I have been doing this for longer than that. I spent a very, very long time getting ready for this. It (scholarship) managed to pay for my college on its own. It (band) is just an amazing thing to do.