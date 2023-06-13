In honor of Father's Day, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer free admission for all fathers accompanied by their children, on Sunday, June 18.

“The Garden is a beautiful place to visit right now and is certainly a great location to celebrate Father’s Day," William Holman, Executive Director of the Botanical Gardens, said.

Dads will have the opportunity to stroll the handicapped-accessible trails and visit the Wings of Wonder butterfly house to be surrounded by nearly 500 native butterflies.

Regular admission to the 46-acre garden is $5 for those aged 16 and above. Visitors under the age of 15 and garden members, are admitted at no charge. Admission fees are collected at the Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

Although fathers and children under the age of 15 are admitted to the grounds for free, tickets for the butterfly house are not included. Tickets for this attraction are $3 each and can be purchased at the admission desk.

For more information about the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, call 334-793-3224 or visit dabg.com.