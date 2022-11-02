Dothan boys bowling team stays unbeaten

The Dothan boys bowling team defeated Auburn on Wednesday in Auburn to remain unbeaten at 3-0 on the young season.
The Wolves beat the Tigers 1,398 to 1,327.
Dothan got off to a strong start, knocking down 877 pins to Auburn’s 780 in the traditional round and maintained control during the three Baker sets.
Leading Dothan in the traditional round were Landon Conrad with a 229 round and Alex Broadaway with a 211. Noah Stewart followed with a 190.
The Dothan girls did not compete as Auburn didn’t have enough eligible girls to compete.