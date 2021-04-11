Dothan Diamond Classic set to start Tuesday at two locations

The Dothan Diamond Classic softball tournament, a year removed from being canceled due to COVID-19, is set blast off on Tuesday with pool play at two different sites.

Ten games are scheduled at both the Westgate Softball Complex and James Oates Park to begin the 20-team high school tournament that will be held with pool play on Tuesday and Thursday before bracket play begins Friday. The semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Saturday.

Tickets will be $6 per day. A tournament pass for the week can be purchased for $20.

Pool A consists of Dothan, Rehobeth, Slocomb, Dale County and Ariton. Pool B is Providence Christian, Enterprise, Houston County, Geneva and Ashford. Pool C is Northside Methodist Academy, Headland, Pike Road, Wicksburg and Brantley. Pool D is Houston Academy, G.W. Long, Cottonwood, Carroll and Geneva County.

The tournament is patterned after the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic annual boys basketball tournament, which distributes money back to participating schools from ticket sales and sponsorships following expenses.

The first Diamond Classic two years ago raised a total of $38,688 which was dispersed among the participating schools.