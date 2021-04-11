Dothan Diamond Classic set to start Tuesday at two locations

The Dothan Diamond Classic softball tournament, a year removed from being canceled due to COVID-19, is set blast off on Tuesday with pool play at two different sites.
Ten games are scheduled at both the Westgate Softball Complex and James Oates Park to begin the 20-team high school tournament that will be held with pool play on Tuesday and Thursday before bracket play begins Friday. The semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Saturday.
Tickets will be $6 per day. A tournament pass for the week can be purchased for $20.
Pool A consists of Dothan, Rehobeth, Slocomb, Dale County and Ariton. Pool B is Providence Christian, Enterprise, Houston County, Geneva and Ashford. Pool C is Northside Methodist Academy, Headland, Pike Road, Wicksburg and Brantley. Pool D is Houston Academy, G.W. Long, Cottonwood, Carroll and Geneva County.
The tournament is patterned after the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic annual boys basketball tournament, which distributes money back to participating schools from ticket sales and sponsorships following expenses.
The first Diamond Classic two years ago raised a total of $38,688 which was dispersed among the participating schools.
The top four teams – champion Northview, Wicksburg, Geneva and Dale County – each received a check for $4,836. The next four teams – Dothan, G.W. Long, Providence Christian and Rehobeth – each received a check for $2,418. The other eight teams – Ariton, Ashford, Cottonwood, Enterprise, Geneva County, Houston Academy, Headland and Slocomb – received a check for $1,209.
Besides the tournament competition, the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby will be held on the final day on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by the semifinals at 11 am. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Cooper, a former Dothan, Auburn University and Team USA softball player, will present a trophy and bat to the home run derby champion.
There will also be a pitching and hitting clinic for kids 12-under on Friday at 3 p.m., led by Sharon O’Mara of All Zones Fastpitch Academy.
Tuesday’s pool play schedule at Westgate: (4:30 p.m.) Rehobeth vs. Ariton, Slocomb vs. Dale County, Enterprise vs. Ashford and Houston County vs. Geneva. (6 p.m.) Ariton vs. Dothan, Dale County vs. Rehobeth, Ashford vs. Providence Christian and Geneva vs. Enterprise. (7:30 p.m.) Dothan vs. Slocomb and Providence Christian vs. Houston County.
Tuesday’s pool play schedule at James Oates: (4:30 p.m.) Brantley vs. Headland, Wicksburg vs. Pike Road, Geneva County vs. G.W. Long and Carroll vs. Cottonwood. (6 p.m.) Headland vs. Northside Methodist, Pike Road vs. Brantley, G.W. Long vs. Houston Academy, Cottonwood vs. Geneva County. (7:30 p.m.) Northside Methodist vs. Wicksburg and Houston Academy vs. Carroll.