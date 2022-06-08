Dothan Eagle Super 12 baseball

Honorable Mention Super 12: Blake Wynn, Dothan; Will Powell, Enterprise; Drew Shiver, Enterprise; Bryce Gover, Headland; Mason Steele, Headland; Tanner Taylor, Headland; Zachary Hannah, Rehobeth; Jessie Pelham, Dale County; Christian Ross, Dale County; Drew Cashin, New Brockton; Kaden Cupp, New Brockton; Robbie Gafford, Opp; Matt Dave Snell, Providence Christian; Allen Jones, Cottonwood; Dylan McCardle, Cottonwood; Phenix Griffin, Ariton; Connor Thrash, Ariton; Landon Tyler, Ariton; Brant Brady, G.W. Long; Jackson Dasigner; Trevor Morris, G.W. Long; Cason Eubanks, Pike Liberal Arts; Darryl Lee, Pike Liberal Arts; Press Jefcoat, Pike Liberal Arts; Skylar Kidd, Pike Liberal Arts; Connor Jones, Abbeville Christian; Justin Murphy, Abbeville Christian; Reid Quincy, Abbeville Christian.
Photos by Jay Hare