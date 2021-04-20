Dothan government leaders acknowledge officer shot in line-of-duty

Dothan’s mayor, city commissioners and city manager took a few minutes at the beginning of their meeting Tuesday to acknowledge an unnamed police officer shot in the line-of-duty on Monday.

“It’s obviously very tragic and was an extremely stressful day yesterday,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said. “Staff responded in a stellar manner – the telecommunications folks that received the calls, the paramedics and fire(fighters) that responded and were there on the scene taking care of the injured officers and trying heroic measure on the other individual involved, the police who responded.”

Cowper said he visited the hospital Monday, where the officer received surgery after being shot in the leg following a traffic stop, to tell him how much he appreciated his service and bravery.

Commissioner John Ferguson said he’s praying that people around the country will respect officers and their commands, and Commissioner David Crutchfield added that he appreciated the city’s public safety personnel who puts their life on the line every day.

“Any kind of tragedy involving a gun is a tragedy in our city. It’s sad and it’s frustrating. I hope that we come together as a community and work on what is causing us to be where we are in this chaotic time,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.