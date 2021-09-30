Dothan High School Homecoming parade

Dothan High School held its annual Homecoming parade in front of the school campus on Thursday afternoon.
Family members, faculty and members of the community who attended the parade were treated with candy and trinkets as well as enjoying the band and watching the festivities.
Featured in the parade were class floats, the Dothan Fire and Police departments, Dothan High School JROTC, cheerleaders, the band and the football team as well as the 2021 Dothan High School Homecoming court.
Follow photographer Jay Hare on Twitter @JayHare