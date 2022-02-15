Dothan High School unveils new Wolves mascot statue

Dothan High School unveiled a wolf statue on Tuesday to recognize its Wolves mascot.

Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe celebrated the event with students after he and school board chairman Scott Childers unveiled the statue of the school mascot.

At the event, students and faculty participated in a wolf walk for the girls basketball team and performed the wolfpack chant with a wolf howl at the end.

The school, which consolidated the former Dothan High School and Northview High School at the Northview location, became the Wolves in 2019.