Dothan man accused of trying to hotwire stranger's car

A Dothan man is being accused of trying to hotwire a stranger’s car at a Dothan apartment complex.
Jacob Malachi Webb, 19, is being charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Webb went to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Castle Drive on April 1. Webb apparently entered a 2002 Dodge Neon while in the parking lot.
“The vehicle owner saw him in the vehicle and saw him actively trying to hotwire the car,” Owens said. “Mr. Webb was taken into custody not long after that.”
Webb’s bond was set at $15,000.
