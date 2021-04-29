Dothan man charged with capital murder in Scott Road shooting; victim identified

A Dothan man out on bond for a trafficking methamphetamine charge has been arrested for shooting and killing a man on Scott Road Wednesday.
Dexter Elliot Marsh Jr., 27, is being charged with capital murder for the death of Ricky Turner.
Dothan officers responded to the residence in the 2500 block of Scott Road for a medical call for service around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. They found a male victim in the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a baby who was unharmed. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.
“While officers and investigators were on scene, a subject arrived at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Post on Montgomery Highway with information about the crime,” the press release stated. “After a lengthy interview and investigation on scene, investigators had enough probable cause to charge the individual that showed at the Trooper Post with the crime.”
Marsh has a history of drug and theft crimes, according to court records. In December 2020, he was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and was released shortly after posting a $25,000 bond. His bond was later revoked in February after he was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bond was reinstated upon condition that Marsh completes a drug rehabilitation program and he was released from jail on April 15.
The homicide investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (334)-793-7000 or the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215.
A Go Fund Me page called “In Memory of Ricky Turner” created to raise money for Turner’s wife and three children has raised $1,375 as of Thursday.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.