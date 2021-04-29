Dothan man charged with capital murder in Scott Road shooting; victim identified

A Dothan man out on bond for a trafficking methamphetamine charge has been arrested for shooting and killing a man on Scott Road Wednesday.

Dexter Elliot Marsh Jr., 27, is being charged with capital murder for the death of Ricky Turner.

Dothan officers responded to the residence in the 2500 block of Scott Road for a medical call for service around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. They found a male victim in the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a baby who was unharmed. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While officers and investigators were on scene, a subject arrived at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Post on Montgomery Highway with information about the crime,” the press release stated. “After a lengthy interview and investigation on scene, investigators had enough probable cause to charge the individual that showed at the Trooper Post with the crime.”