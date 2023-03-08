A Dothan man is in custody following a shooting last weekend that wounded three.

Antinio Zy'Keith Turner of Dothan, is charged with three counts of Assault I and is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

On Saturday March 4, Dothan Police Department responded to a report of an assault near the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle. Upon arrival, officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Later on, investigators arrived and were able to identify the shooter.

The three victims were treated at area hospitals for injuries that were not life threatening.