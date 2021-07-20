Dothan native Edge new Ashford hoops coach; Lawrence takes over softball team

“I like to run. We’re going to get up and down the floor. Pressure defense. I’m going to take advantage of the athletes we have at Ashford and use it to my scheme of getting up and down the floor with high-pressure defense. Stuff that I’ve used in Florida that has been very productive.

“A lot of things coach Eudy instilled in us as players, I’ve been able to use those things to build into my own system to where we could be successful like we were at HA.”

Ashford is scheduled to play at Houston Academy in the second game of the season on a Friday night.

Edge sent a playful message to Houston Academy headmaster Scott Phillipps after being approved as the new Ashford coach.

“I said, ‘I’m coming after you the second game of the season but don’t feel like you have to retire my jersey or anything,’” Edge said with a chuckle. “He laughed back.”

Edge’s son, Mac Edge, will be a senior at Houston Academy this year and is a member of the golf team.

“Moving back to be closer to my son, Mac, who will be a senior this year – that was big,” Edge said of his decision.