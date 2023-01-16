DOTHAN RESIDENTS REMEMBER MLK DURING PARADE

More than a hundred people marched in Dothan's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade to commemorate the birthday of King Monday morning.
Marchers enjoyed an unseasonably mild January day as they walked to the beat of the Dothan High School drum corps and sang songs as the group walked the parade route in the Dixie community of downtown.
Participants gathered at the Montgomery Highway Piggly Wiggly parking lot and marched to the Dothan Civic Center where a MLK memorial program was held.