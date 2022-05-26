 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan Technology Center hosts inaugural Career and Technical Education signing day

Mary Collins shares her excitement of going to work for Tri-State Graphics as owner and president Chris Suddarth and Dothan Technology Center graphic arts teacher Gina Burdeshaw look on during a signing ceremony on Thursday for students graduating from their programs and going into the workforce.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Six local students were recognized Thursday during the school's inaugural Career and Technical Education (CTE) signing day, which celebrates students for their accomplishments and signed with companies in their field that relates to the Dothan Tech program the students completed. The signing was similar to an athletics signing event for high school athletes signing letters of intention to play for NCAA programs.

Chelsie Roettgen hugs education and training instructor Paula Snider after Chelsie signs on to work for Dothan Christian Development Center as a daycare worker on Thursday. Pictured at right is CTE Principal at Dothan Tech Joey Meigs.

“This signing day is so important; it celebrates the success our students have already had in our career tech programs and now were seeing them find immediate success by entering the industry with this signing event,” said Chris Duke, director of career tech education and workforce development for Dothan City Schools.

Mary Collins signed with Tristate Graphics; Blake Howard signed with E&H Steel; Austin Hughes signed with Jim Whaley Tires; Makayla Jennings signed with Durden Outdoor Displays; Chelsie Roettgen signed with the Dothan Christian Development Center; and Julianna Singley signed with Enterprise State Community College.

Left to right: (standing row: Chelsie Roettgen, Julianna Singley, Austin Hughes) (sitting row: Blake Howard, Mary Collins, Makayla Jennings)

Collins,18, a graduating senior from Dothan High School, has been in the graphic design class with Dothan Tech Center for around two years.

“I have always liked art and computers both so I figured I would at least give graphic design a chance and try something new. I just kind of fell in love with it,” said Collins.

After graduation, Collins will start working with Tristate Graphics full time over the summer before going to Troy University for a degree in graphic design before returning back to Tristate Graphics for a full-time position once again.

Singley, 18, a graduating senior from Dothan High School, has been in the television production class for a little over two years with the Dothan Tech Center.

“With me being involved with the television production class at DTC, I have been given the opportunity to make graphics and take pictures and learn the marketing side of the things going on at Dothan High,” said Singley.

“To help preserve the memories for our students, I realized I wanted to continue that in the future so I’m excited to work with Enterprise State in the marketing department.”

Singley will be starting with Enterprise State shortly after graduation where she will work with the marketing team over the summer. Singley will continue her education at ESCC with a digital media scholarship awarded to her by the college.

