Dothan woman accused of using butcher knife during domestic dispute

A Dothan woman was arrested for allegedly using a butcher knife to cut her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.
Carolyn Ann Brooks, 61, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence for the March 10 incident.
“Ms. Brooks was at an address in the 100 block of East Spring Street. During a verbal altercation with the victim, who was in an ongoing domestic relationship with the suspect, Ms. Brooks produced a butcher knife and cut the victim’s left forearm,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Paramedics treated and released the victim on scene.
Brooks’ bond was set at $15,000.