 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan woman accused of using butcher knife during domestic dispute
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan woman accused of using butcher knife during domestic dispute

A Dothan woman was arrested for allegedly using a butcher knife to cut her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

Carolyn Ann Brooks, 61, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence for the March 10 incident.

“Ms. Brooks was at an address in the 100 block of East Spring Street. During a verbal altercation with the victim, who was in an ongoing domestic relationship with the suspect, Ms. Brooks produced a butcher knife and cut the victim’s left forearm,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Paramedics treated and released the victim on scene.

Brooks’ bond was set at $15,000.

Carolyn Ann Brooks

Carolyn Ann Brooks, 61, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert