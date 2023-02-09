Dothan's Bed Bath & Beyond location is one of 400 stores that its parent company is closing nationwide as it struggles to stay afloat financially.

A definite timeline for the closing has not been released. The Dothan store is located at 4863 Montgomery Highway near Best Buy.

According to a CNN report, the company is closing these stores in an effort to save money. It plans to keep open stores that are located in key markets and generate it the most profit.

This move is considered to be a lifeline for Bed Bath & Beyond as it attempts to avoid a bankruptcy filing. If the company ends up needing to file bankruptcy, it would be at a high risk of falling into liquidation.

Dothan isn't the only store in Alabama that is shuttering its doors. Locations in Daphne, Florence, Montgomery, Mobile, and Opelika are also closing. According to the company's website, Alabama will have eight stores open in the state and 360 stores will remain across the country.

The recently-announced closing locations were added to the list after the New Jersey-based company announced that it would raise $1 billion after a stock offering in which it will receive $225 million up front and $800 million over time.