Dothan's Flagstone Foods facility celebrates a new safety record

The Dothan facility of Flagstone Foods is celebrating a new safety record this week.

The facility is celebrating one year of zero work-related injuries or illness reportable to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Flagstone Foods is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of private label snacks in North America. With around 160 employees, the Dothan facility specializes in peanut blanching along with peanut and tree nut roasting services.

"This safety record is a huge accomplishment," said Ben Clark, CFO and head of operations for Flagstone Foods.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the daily focus and engagement of our talented Dothan employees."

The Dothan plant has been operating since 1986 and services many of the nation's largest retailers and branded food companies.

Flagstone Foods is reportedly making substantial investments and plans to expand its Dothan operations in the near future. The company will launch a new roasting line in 2022 as well as adding a large packaging line in 2023.

"We recently hired a dozen new employees and plan to continue as our business expands," said Rick Young, Dothan plant manager.

"We're excited to grow Flagstone Foods' presence in the Dothan community."