Dothan's Jabre Barber impresses Troy coaches, players

Former Dothan High and current Troy University receiver Jabre Barber seems uncomfortable talking about himself, but those around him jump at the opportunity to speak about the talented wide receiver.

“Jabre is a phenomenal young man who works extremely hard,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “He’s really dependable, and on top of it, he happens to be pretty talented, too.

“I couldn’t say more good things … that kid is who you want on your football team.”

Before finishing, Sumrall got a bit emotional.

“Sorry, I love him,” Sumrall finished.

A year ago as a second year freshman after being granted the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Barber started all 12 games for the Trojans as an inside receiver, catching 32 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

New offensive coordinator Joe Craddock has been pleasantly surprised with what he’s inherited in Barber.

“From a stature standpoint, Jabre doesn’t look like much,” Craddock said of the 5-10, 173-pound Barber. “I’ll be honest with you, when we first got here, I didn’t know really what we had in Jabre.

“Give Jabre all the credit in the world. He has really worked his butt off. I don’t know that we have a more valuable receiver on our whole team than Jabre Barber right now, and we all know that.”

During preseason camp in the spring and summer, Barber has often been the go-to receiver in Troy’s new offense being implemented by Craddock.

“He has a lot of mileage on his legs in training camp and we’ve had to be smart with him at times,” Craddock said. “I can’t give Jabre enough credit for all he’s done for us. He’s bought in and does everything we’ve asked him to do.

“Very rarely – rarely – does he make a mistake. He’s a guy with some more age we need to continue to develop him as a leader because everybody is looking at him right now.”

Receivers coach Gary Banks, a former star receiver for the Trojans who is in his second season as an assistant, has a better appreciation for Barber this year.

“He makes me look good, that’s for dang sure,” Banks said. “Last year, I was just with the outside receivers, so this is my first time I have the whole group coaching them one on one.

“When we started with coach Craddock coming in with the new offense, Jabre was in the room coaching them every day. He’s always been solid, man. He’s been dependable and consistent each and every day.”

Banks points out that Barber is the type of person and athlete Sumrall and the other coaches hope to attract.

“He’s everything that you want inside of your program … everything that coach Sumrall is building … Jabre fits that mold,” Banks said.

“He’s never a guy that’s going to complain about anything and comes to work every day. He works hard in the weight room and busts his butt in the classroom and obviously in practice he gives us his all.

“Now you see the fruits of that labor out here. The kid is just an awesome human being all the way around.”

Quarterback Gunnar Watson lights up when asked about Barber.

“He’s had a heck of a fall camp,” Watson said. “He’s built for this offense – we like to get him the ball a lot. Him and Tez (Johnson) are two guys we’re going to rely heavily on.”

So what does Barber think about the new offense and the quarterbacks working in the system?

“I think we’ve got a lot of great plays just to get the ball down the field and score touchdowns,” Barber said. “I’m very comfortable with all of them (QBs). Me and Gunnar are starting to get eye-to-eye, and the others as well. Just stay on that good path.”

He’s also excited to be more involved in the offense.

“From last year it was getting the ball a little bit and now I’m going to contribute more to the offense … just coming to play and make plays,” Barber said.

Something Barber, and the Troy offense, will be counting on in the coming weeks.