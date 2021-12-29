DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Brown, Headland pull away from Providence Christian

With Providence Christian hanging in there, Headland’s Kell Brown took things into his own hands during a 62-44 Rams victory Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
Brown scored the final eight Headland points of the third quarter, which included a 3-pointer right before the buzzer, to put the Rams up 43-29 going into the final period with all of the momentum.
“When he made some threes, I thought he was outside on the bus,” Headland coach Sammy Jackson said of the long-range shots from Brown. “He hit two long threes and made a layup, and I thought that kind of opened things up.”
Providence Christian didn’t roll over in the fourth, but couldn’t climb out of the hole either.
The Eagles stayed within 10 at 43-33 after Jake Lewis scored on a drive and then hit two free throws on the ensuing possession, but then Headland went on a quick 8-0 run with two baskets from Andre Galloway and two by Patrick Burke to push the lead to 51-33 with less than six minutes left.
Brown led the Rams (11-3) with 15 points, while Galloway and Tavaris Hardamon each scored 12. Galloway also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds while Hardamon was right behind with six.
“Our guys played hard,” Jackson said. “We didn’t underestimate Providence Christian because they’ve got a good ball team. They’re more athletic than they look and they’re real disciplined.”
Headland advances to play defending tournament champion Eufaula in the first semifinal on Thursday night at 6.
Providence Christian (6-7) was led by Powell Phillips with 14 points and Lewis with 12. Phillips also had six rebounds to lead the Eagles, who were ousted in the single-elimination tournament.
The game was tight in the early going, with Headland leading 9-7 at the end of the first quarter in what was a defensive-oriented first eight minutes of play.
“We just couldn’t make baskets,” Jackson said of the first half. “They did a good job of controlling the tempo and getting back into the halfcourt defense. When they set their defense, they’re pretty good and you can’t push the ball because of it.”
The Rams extended the lead to 16-7 early in the second quarter before Providence answered with seven quick points on a reverse layup by Lewis, a 3-pointer by Phillips and a score inside by Lewis off a Phillips assist to make it 16-14 with 3:37 to play in the first half.
Headland led 20-16 at the break.
“We did a better job in the second half of rebounding and that gave us an edge,” Jackson said.
Headland outrebounded Providence Christian 35-24. The Eagles also had 20 turnovers, which led to some easy Headland baskets in transition.
Eufaula 67, Houston Academy 36: It took a while for the Tigers to get untracked, but when they did, the defending tournament champs were hard to slow down.
Eufaula led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before pushing the lead out to 29-17 by halftime.
The Tigers (14-1) then scored the first six points of the second half before HA’s Kadyn Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer to end the drought with 4:38 to play in the third quarter.
Eufaula stretched the lead to 52-29 going into the fourth quarter and cruised into the win column for a match-up against Headland in the semifinals.
Caleb Paige led the Tigers with 22 points, while Patrick Screws followed with 10 and Josh Paige added eight.
Houston Academy (9-6) was led by Kadyn Mitchell with 14 points, while Malone Liddon followed with eight.
The Raiders played well in the early stages and trailed just 13-11 after Adam Kesserwani hit two free throws.
Eufaula then went on an 8-1 scoring spree to take command for good.
After Caleb Paige hit two free throws, he then made a steal near halfcourt on the inbounds pass and got the ball to Britt Paige, who scored inside. The scoring run was capped by a basket from Caleb Paige on a drive while being fouled, and then he connected on the free throw opportunity to make it 21-12.
Eufaula was never seriously threatened from that point.
The Tigers’ full-court pressure helped create 24 Houston Academy turnovers. Eufaula shot 45 percent from the field for the game, while the Raiders struggled at 28 percent.
HA, normally a good 3-point shooting team, connected on just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc – all three made threes coming by Mitchell.
Eufaula didn’t have much luck either from 3-point range, hitting just 4-of-17 tries.
Late games: The final two games of the night featuring Dothan against Wicksburg and Geneva County against Ashford were played after the print deadline and the roundup of those games can be viewed on www.dothaneagle.com. The winner of those two contests will meet in the other semifinal Thursday night at 7:30.