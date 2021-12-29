DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Brown, Headland pull away from Providence Christian

Eufaula 67, Houston Academy 36: It took a while for the Tigers to get untracked, but when they did, the defending tournament champs were hard to slow down.

Eufaula led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before pushing the lead out to 29-17 by halftime.

The Tigers (14-1) then scored the first six points of the second half before HA’s Kadyn Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer to end the drought with 4:38 to play in the third quarter.

Eufaula stretched the lead to 52-29 going into the fourth quarter and cruised into the win column for a match-up against Headland in the semifinals.

Caleb Paige led the Tigers with 22 points, while Patrick Screws followed with 10 and Josh Paige added eight.

Houston Academy (9-6) was led by Kadyn Mitchell with 14 points, while Malone Liddon followed with eight.

The Raiders played well in the early stages and trailed just 13-11 after Adam Kesserwani hit two free throws.

Eufaula then went on an 8-1 scoring spree to take command for good.