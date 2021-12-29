DOWNTOWN DOTHAN HOOPS CLASSIC: Headland, Eufaula, Dothan and Geneva County advance to semifinals

With Providence Christian hanging in there, Headland’s Kell Brown took things into his own hands during a 62-44 Rams victory Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
Brown scored the final eight Headland points of the third quarter, which included a 3-pointer right before the buzzer, to put the Rams up 43-29 going into the final period with all of the momentum.
“When he made some threes, I thought he was outside on the bus,” Headland coach Sammy Jackson said of the long-range shots from Brown. “He hit two long threes and made a layup, and I thought that kind of opened things up.”
Providence Christian didn’t roll over in the fourth, but couldn’t climb out of the hole either.
The Eagles stayed within 10 at 43-33 after Jake Lewis scored on a drive and then hit two free throws on the ensuing possession, but then Headland went on a quick 8-0 run with two baskets from Andre Galloway and two by Patrick Burke to push the lead to 51-33 with less than six minutes left.
Brown led the Rams (11-3) with 15 points, while Galloway and Tavaris Hardamon each scored 12. Galloway also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds while Hardamon was right behind with six.
“Our guys played hard,” Jackson said. “We didn’t underestimate Providence Christian because they’ve got a good ball team. They’re more athletic than they look and they’re real disciplined.”
Headland advances to play defending tournament champion Eufaula in the first semifinal on Thursday night at 6.
Providence Christian (6-7) was led by Powell Phillips with 14 points and Lewis with 12. Phillips also had six rebounds to lead the Eagles, who were ousted in the single-elimination tournament.
The game was tight in the early going, with Headland leading 9-7 at the end of the first quarter in what was a defensive-oriented first eight minutes of play.
“We just couldn’t make baskets,” Jackson said of the first half. “They did a good job of controlling the tempo and getting back into the halfcourt defense. When they set their defense, they’re pretty good and you can’t push the ball because of it.”
The Rams extended the lead to 16-7 early in the second quarter before Providence answered with seven quick points on a reverse layup by Lewis, a 3-pointer by Phillips and a score inside by Lewis off a Phillips assist to make it 16-14 with 3:37 to play in the first half.
Headland led 20-16 at the break.
“We did a better job in the second half of rebounding and that gave us an edge,” Jackson said.
Headland outrebounded Providence Christian 35-24. The Eagles also had 20 turnovers, which led to some easy Headland baskets in transition.
Eufaula 67, Houston Academy 36: It took a while for the Tigers to get untracked, but when they did, the defending tournament champs were hard to slow down.
Eufaula led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before pushing the lead out to 29-17 by halftime.
The Tigers (14-1) then scored the first six points of the second half before HA’s Kadyn Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer to end the drought with 4:38 to play in the third quarter.
Eufaula stretched the lead to 52-29 going into the fourth quarter and cruised into the win column for a match-up against Headland in the semifinals.
Caleb Paige led the Tigers with 22 points, while Patrick Screws followed with 10 and Josh Paige added eight.
Houston Academy (9-6) was led by Kadyn Mitchell with 14 points, while Malone Liddon followed with eight.
The Raiders played well in the early stages and trailed just 13-11 after Adam Kesserwani hit two free throws.
Eufaula then went on an 8-1 scoring spree to take command for good.
After Caleb Paige hit two free throws, he then made a steal near halfcourt on the inbounds pass and got the ball to Britt Paige, who scored inside. The scoring run was capped by a basket from Caleb Paige on a drive while being fouled, and then he connected on the free throw opportunity to make it 21-12.
Eufaula was never seriously threatened from that point.
The Tigers’ full-court pressure helped create 24 Houston Academy turnovers. Eufaula shot 45 percent from the field for the game, while the Raiders struggled at 28 percent.
HA, normally a good 3-point shooting team, connected on just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc – all three made threes coming by Mitchell.
Eufaula didn’t have much luck either from 3-point range, hitting just 4-of-17 tries.
Dothan 81, Wicksburg 60: One night after edging Geneva 48-46, Dothan came out on fire from the field and played aggressive full-court pressure defense in commanding the game from start to finish.
Dothan (8-9) jumped out to a 17-2 lead and was up 24-10 at the end of the first quarter following a 3-pointer from the wing by Thomas Dowd. A minute into the second quarter, Dowd stole a pass and went in with a dunk to make it 28-10. Dothan led 46-27 at halftime.
JD Palm and Quinton Norton each scored 17 to lead the Wolves with Dowd just behind with 16 points. Palm and AJ Porter each pulled down seven rebounds for Dothan.
The Wolves shot 48 percent from the field in the first half and 46 percent after intermission, while holding Wicksburg to 33 percent from the field in the opening half and 40 percent in the second half.
Devontae White had a monster game for Wicksburg with 35 points – 20 of those coming in the first half. White connected on 5-of-8 shots from 3-point range in the game.
Unfortunately for Wicksburg (9-6), White pretty much carried the load as the Panthers had trouble getting off good shots against the Dothan pressure until late in the game.
Jackson Glover and Dalton Taggart both heated up in the second half and compiled 11 points each for the game to follow White in scoring. Glover had a team-high seven rebounds.
The much taller Wolves controlled the paint throughout much of the game. Dothan outrebounded Wicksburg 48-25.
Dothan kept things rolling after intermission, leading 63-42 at the end of the third quarter.
The Wolves did get a minor scare with 6:15 left in the third when Palm, the 6-foot-9 freshman center, went down and limped off the court. But he returned in the fourth quarter and appeared to be moving fine.
Geneva County 70, Ashford 67 (OT): Ashford’s Ernest Williams banked in a dramatic 3-pointer from the corner with 2.5 seconds left to send the game into overtime, but Geneva County scored the final seven points of the extra period to gain the win.
Geneva County advances to the semifinal round to play Dothan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Ashford took a one point lead to begin the extra four minutes after Geneva County coach Joshua Thompson received a deadball technical after time expired in regulation for coming onto the court to argue with officials and Ashford's Kobe Small hit one of two free throws to make it 63-62 to begin the OT scoring.
Ashford led 67-63 with 2:14 left following a putback by Williams, but the Yellow Jackets wouldn’t score again as the Bulldogs pulled off the win.
With the score tied at 67-67 with 55 seconds left, KenLi Preyer scored on a layup after a Geneva County steal to make it 69-67 with 36 ticks remaining.
After an Ashford miss and a Geneva County rebound, Robert Darden hit one of two free throws to make it 70-67 with 14 seconds left.
Ashford came down and got off a 3-point shot, but it was off the mark and went out of bounds with 2.8 left as the Bulldogs held on for the victory.
In the final minute of regulation, Darden nailed a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to put the Bulldogs on top 60-59. Following an Ashford turnover, Ja’Quan Broxson drove down and scored to make it 62-59 with just 21 seconds left before Williams’ game-tying basket with 2.5 left.
Preyer led all scorers with 20 points, while Broxson scored 18, Darden 13 and David Payne 10. Preyer also had 12 rebounds and Broxson had 11.
Ashford was led by Small with 18 points, while Pete Reaves and Cade Waller each scored 10. Caleb Knight had 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Both teams started off cold from the field, especially the Yellow Jackets.
Ashford didn’t get its first basket of the game until Small scored on a drive with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. He would add two free throws before the quarter ended, making it an 11-4 game at the end of the opening period.
But the Yellow Jackets heated up in the second quarter and finally tied things up when Reaves hit a free throw with 2:28 left in the half to make it a 20-20 game.
Payne scored back-to-back baskets for Geneva County, but then Reaves answered that with a floater for a basket and then to made two free throws to tie it back up.
The Bulldogs, however, finished the half strong with six unanswered points – getting a jumper from the top of the key from Broxson, a steal and layup by Payne and a score inside by Preyer – to lead 30-24 at the intermission.
Geneva County was up 40-30 before Ashford went on an 8-0 run to pull within 40-38 on a free throw by Reaves. Ashford got to within one at 42-41 after Waller scored down low while being fouled and hit the free throw.
The Yellow Jackets took their first lead of the game at 43-42 when Stelan Griffin scored on a drive with just under a minute to play in the third. Geneva County would take the lead into the fourth quarter after Payne hit a shot at the buzzer to end the third, making it 46-44 before the frantic fourth-quarter finish.