Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ENTERPRISE – Enterprise police have confirmed that a suspect was in custody Wednesday night following a shooting at the Walmart here that has …
An aide to Alabama’s 2nd District U.S. Congressman Barry Moore was jailed Monday after a Geneva County grand jury indicted her on insurance fr…
ENTERPRISE — One person is dead following a verbal altercation between two people that led to a shooting inside the Walmart store here Wednesd…
Four suspects have been charged in the Sept. 28 strong-arm robbery of a business in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway after one suspect pos…
OZARK—A former educator and church praise team leader will spend three years in prison and five years on supervised probation in connection wi…
An argument at a Sunday afternoon barbecue in Henry County escalated to murder after one attendee shot another in the neck.
ENTERPRISE — A fatal shooting that occurred inside the Walmart store here Wednesday night is being called self-defense by law enforcement who …
A 71-year-old Dothan man has been arrested and charged with rape.
The Wicksburg Panthers won their fourth straight game Friday night after starting the season 0-2, taking a 23-14 win over Geneva County in a C…
There’s a lot of promise in HudsonAlpha Wiregrass.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.