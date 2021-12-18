Eagle, Eye Center South and Vision Center South provide free dothaneagle.com access

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in the Wiregrass, we are excited to announce that beginning Sunday and continuing through next Sunday, Dec. 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website - dothaneagle.com. This program is presented in partnership with Eye Center South and Vision Center South, and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, the Dothan Eagle has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Eye Center South and Vision Center South, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

"At Eye Center South and Vision Center South, we value the communities in which we live and work. The Dothan Eagle is an important part of the Wiregrass area, so we are proud to help them offer free access to their online content this holiday season,” said Tennille Finch, Associate Administrator of Eye Center South and Vision Center South.