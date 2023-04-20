Playing two golf courses in two days against top teams in North Alabama produced a second-place finish for the Enterprise High School Wildcats varsity golf team April 17-18.

The Wildcats shot 608 and finished second to Cullman High School’s Gold team in the Bert McGriff Memorial Golf Tournament played at Cross Creek Golf Club and Terri Pines Golf Club in Cullman.

“It was a good showing for the players at the Bert McGriff Golf Tournament,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “We finished second but did not have our typical team score on the first day.”

The Cats bounced back on Tuesday, led by the tournament’s medalist, Jon Ed Steed.

“Jon Ed led the way on the second day with an excellent 67, which included an eagle on his last hole,” Bynum said.

Enterprise scores were Steed 72-67 – 139, Gibby Charlton 79-76 – 155, Jack Bailey 80-76 – 156, Nick Cook 80-80 – 160 and Hunter McCarty 78-83 – 161.

“Gibby, Jack, Nick, and Hunter played OK,” Bynum said. “But they all can post much better scores.”

Luke Thornton did not make the trip due to illness.

Team scores: Cullman (Gold) – 602, Enterprise – 608, Homewood – 620, Oxford – 648, Scottsboro – 656, Ft. Payne – 662, Gulf Shores – 663, Cullman (Black) – 672, Bob Jones – 676, Alexandria – 678, Hartselle – 682, Winston County – 684, Gadsden – 685, Albertville – 697, Tuscaloosa County – 702, Arab – 704, Muscle Shoals – 708, Jasper – 733, Weaver – 739 and Buckhorn – 773.

All-Tournament team: Jon Ed Steed (medalist) Enterprise 72-67 – 139, Ben Shield Cullman Gold 78-69 – 147, Jonathan Peters Homewood 74-74 – 148, Tyden Steele Winston Co. 75-75 – 150, Jackson Williams Gadsden 76-75 – 151 and John Lunsford Cullman Gold 77-74 – 151.

“The Cats close out the regular season next Monday and Tuesday with the Raider-Eagle Challenge in Dothan at Highland Oaks,” Bynum said.