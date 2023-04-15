The Enterprise High School Wildcats varsity boys’ golf team won the prestigious Warrior Invitational firing a 301 total, eight strokes lower than runner-up Hewitt-Trussville.

The event, contested at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, featured 15 teams, including several from the Birmingham area.

Five Enterprise golfers shot in the 70s, with Nick Cook, Gibby Charlton, and Jack Bailey all shooting 75 to pace the Cats.

Luke Thornton shot 76 and Jon Ed Steed fired a 77, a score that didn’t count in team competition; Hunter McCarty, playing as an individual, ended the event with an 81.

“It was another big win for the Wildcat golf team at the Warrior Invitational!” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “I was well pleased with the consistency of play from all the guys.

“The odd score of the group was Jon Ed’s 77. Now that is a good score for most players, but not for him. If he posts his normal score, the team would have broken the 300 barrier.

“Kudos to Nick, Gibby, Jack, and Luke for their fine play, and Hunter would have been in the 70s except for a couple of bad breaks.

“The team travels to Cullman next Monday and Tuesday for the Bert McGriff Memorial Tournament to be played at Cross Creek GC and Terri Pines GC.”

Final Warrior Invitational team scores: Enterprise—301, Hewitt-Trussville—309, Gardendale—320, Tuscaloosa County—322, Grissom—324, Gulf Shores—332, Thompson (A)—332, Stanhope Elmore—334, Demopolis—334, Prattville (A)—343, Albertville—351, Holy Spirit—355, Thompson (B)—366, Tuscaloosa Academy—378 and Prattville (B)—397.