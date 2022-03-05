 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise baseball call
  • Updated
High School Baseball

Enterprise 10, James Clements 9 (8 innings): Hours before the school’s two basketball teams played in the state championship in Birmingham, the two meet in baseball in nearby Jasper with Enterprise winning on a walk-off RBI double by Will Powell in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Powell was 3-for-4 with his game-winning RBI, while Brady Richardson had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Tysen Cole also had two hits and Payton Easterling had a two-run homer and AT Wilkerson had two hits, one a double, and two RBI.

