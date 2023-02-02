Both Kameron Stiffler and Grier Hunt said they clicked as friends the first time they met four years ago.

The two quickly formed their friendship through school and also through the sport of wrestling, first with the Enterprise Assassins wrestling club and continuing at Enterprise High School. The two, who have maintained close to the same weight in the last four years, have been wrestling training partners since meeting, making their bond even stronger.

Through it all, the two current Enterprise High sophomores have almost had an identical path of wrestling success with the latest similar accomplishment coming this past weekend at Daphne’s Heaton Memorial Duals when both earned a 100th high school career win.

Stiffler, who wrestled at 122 and 128 pounds at the meet, reached 100 on Friday night on a first-period pin over Joshua Waring of Pace (Fla.), a minute and 10 seconds into the match. After going 1-1 on Friday, Hunt, competing at 134 and 140 at the meet, recorded his 100th with a 7-2 decision over Bob Jones’ William Hu on Saturday morning.

The two close friends, who frequently hang out and play Xbox games together, said it has been “cool” to accomplish wrestling feats together, including the 100-win milestone.

“It is like coincidentally we have been doing the same exact thing every time, so it was cool to have it (100 wins) happen at the same competition,” Stiffler said, recalling that they both won All-American honors and youth state titles with the Assassins at the same tournaments as well.

Hunt agreed that the two friends accomplishing the 100-win mark at the same meet was special.

“Definitely, it was awesome (to do it in same weekend) because we definitely push each other to get better as training partners, so it is cool to see us hit it at the same moment,” Hunt said.

The two are just the third and fourth Enterprise wrestlers to reach 100 career wins since the school reinstated the sport in 2018-2019. Fellow sophomore Cody Kirk accomplished the feat earlier this year and 2022 graduate Zach McFarland, now a starter at Brewton-Parker College, reached 100 last year.

“You are talking about two young men that work very hard and do a lot for the program and bring a lot to the table,” Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said. “And they are still young and still learning. I am really proud of these young men. To reach 100 wins as sophomores, that is impeccable.”

Hunt and Stiffler reached the 100-win plateau in less three years of wrestling. Both began competing on varsity in eighth grade with Hunt earning a 14-2 record and Stiffler an 11-3 mark. During their freshmen year, Hunt finished 40-12 and Stiffler 39-11.

This year, Stiffler has earned a 51-6 record and Hunt a 47-7 record. Stiffler’s 51 wins is currently an Enterprise season school record, though Kirk (49) and Hunt are chasing him for that record with the individual postseason of the South Super Section and AHSAA State Championships remaining in the season.

The two first met four years ago when Hunt’s family moved to Enterprise from Harker Heights, Texas.

“The first day he came into the gym we clicked,” Stiffler recalled.

Hunt, who had never wrestled before, came out for wrestling upon coming to Enterprise.

“I used to be a baseball player,” Hunt said. “I played baseball while I wrestled for a little bit, but I really liked wrestling as it was so much fun.”

He soon dropped baseball to pursue wrestling.

The two became wrestling workout partners at the Assassins Wrestling Club and have been partners since, though they have also trained with others, including a lot with three-time Alabama state girls champion Evelyn Holmes-Smith, a fellow sophomore and a close friend to both Stiffler and Hunt.

Their friendship and wrestling partnership even survived an early accident. Less than two months into wrestling, Hurt had his arm accidentally broken by Stiffler during a wrestling spin drill.

“Even after that he still decided to be my partner and we have kept going since,” Stiffler said.

The two credit each other for helping them in their success because of hard work at practice.

“With him, I know I am going to get good work in and he will push me to get better,” Hunt said. “I can always guarantee on him getting me better. With other partners, I can’t always guarantee that. Sometimes if I go with another partner, I feel like I have to help them out. Me and him are on the same level and the same speed.”

Hunt stressed, “Definitely if I had a partner that didn’t push me as hard as he does, I don’t think I would be at 100 wins or be as good as I am now.”

The feeling is mutual with Stiffler, noting he gets better every day because of Hunt.

“He has helped me a lot,” Stiffler said. “He is not of these people that will get a couple of reps in and sit there and then talk the rest of the time. We are constantly hitting reps. Coach tells us to get 10 reps in and we get in at least 20. He makes sure I am at the correct level in things I do and I do the same for him and we keep running (the reps) until it is muscle memory.”

Both consider their practice workouts intense.

“Off the mat, we joke around, but it is definitely like a light switch when we go on the mat,” Hunt said. “We know we have to get work done and work hard every time, but once we are off the mat, we are back to friends.”

On the mat, Fells considers Hunt a “takedown monster,” and describes Stiffler as Rocky Balboa.

“Grier may be the second best takedown guy in the state,” Fells said. Hunt has 62 takedowns over 43 matches (11 other matches were forfeits), according to trackwrestling.com

“Kam is that slugger. No. 1, he will outlast you. He always has a motor. He just wears people down. He is a guy you might take him to his back, but you can’t pin him and can’t get rid of him. He is that Rocky Balboa in there. You throw haymakers in there and this guy is still standing.”

Both wrestlers knew they were near 100 wins before the Daphne duals, entering with 97 wins.

Stiffler won three straight on Friday to reach the mark with his win over Pace’s Waring, working behind his opponent and locking in a cradle for a pin.

Right before the match, Stiffler had a message to himself.

“This is the 100th match, don’t mess it up,” Stiffler said. “I didn’t.”

Hunt, who had to wrestle up in weight class, went 1-1 and was held out of a third dual on the opening night. He followed with three straight wins on Saturday with the second win – the 7-2 decision over Bob Jones’ Hu – securing the 100th victory.

Immediately after doing the obligatory post-match handshakes, Hunt quickly turned to his mom to share the achievement.

“To me, it was a milestone, but my mom, because she helped me so much (through the years), was a big thing,” Hunt said. “It was pretty cool to hug my mom afterwards.”

With two more seasons of competition left, the two are already eyeing another magical number.

“I am looking forward to getting 200 in the next few years,” Hunt said.

“I see I am at the point now where I can hit 200 by my senior year,” Stiffler added.

For now, though, the two are gearing up for the section and state tournaments and something equally important to them.

“I am thinking we can dual state title this year,” Hunt said.

If so, it will be another milestone together for the wrestling partners and close friends.