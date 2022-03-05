Enterprise game starts late because of chaos at BJCC Arena

The Enterprise-James Clemens state championship game Saturday at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham was pushed back to nearly 7 p.m. partly because of a delay that occurred in between games of the Class 6A boys and Class 7A girls championship games prior to the Enterprise game.

As a result, the Enterprise game finished after the print deadline of the Dothan Eagle Sunday newspaper. A recap can be found at dothaneagle.com and another story will run in Monday’s Dothan Eagle.

According to al.com, Birmingham police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said the ordeal began just before 5 p.m. when officers had to break up multiple fights that began in the BJCC concourse area and moved to the outside.

There were reports of a possible active shooter, but according to Birmingham police, there was no evidence of shots being fired either inside or outside of arena.

According to witnesses, a section of Cullman students and fans came rushing downward, the first initial sign of the chaos, which apparently started behind the group. Many fans took cover on the floor in between rows and could be seen running around.