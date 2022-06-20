Enterprise martial arts students complete successful tournament

This tournament was the Keichu Warriors second tournament for 2022 with a job well done. The winnings started off in the adult black belt division with Moon Mullins winning 2nd place in weapons and 3rd in forms. In the junior black belt division, Jace Himes placed 1st in forms, 2nd in weapons and also won the junior black belt grand championship for 2022. In the adult men brown belt division, Xavier Cruz placed 1st in forms and 3rd in fighting. In the brown belt division ages 13-17, Lennon Chandler placed 1st in forms, and 3rd in both weapons and fighting. In the same division Layton Smith placed 2nd in forms. In the orange and green belt division ages 11 & 12 year old, Hector Cruz placed 1st in both forms and fighting. In the orange and green belt division ages 13-17 Christopher Willard placed 1st in both forms and fighting, while Landon Smith placed 2nd in forms. In the girls 13-17 beginners division, first time competitor Mary McBride place 3rd in forms. Victoriously in the age 6 and under Sebastian Steger placed 1st in both forms and fighting.