Enterprise’s Marcus Jones named AAC Special Teams POY in standout year at Houston

Former Enterprise star and current Houston Cougar Marcus Jones was named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year by the league.

The senior returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and two punts for touchdowns during the season for Houston, which is 11-1 and playing in the AAC Championship Saturday against No. 4 ranked Cincinnati.

Jones, a 2017 Enterprise graduate, ranks fourth nationally in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision with 778 combined kick and punt return yards. He is fourth nationally in punt return average at 14.4 per return, earning 360 yards off 25 attempts. His 38.0 average on kick returns would be tops in the FBS but he doesn’t have attempts to qualify as he is just below the one per game minimum needed. Jones has 418 kick return yards on just 11 attempts in 12 games.

His two punt returns for touchdowns ties him with three others for the most in Division I and his two kickoff returns for touchdowns is tied for second with nine others.