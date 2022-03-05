Enterprise wins state title on late Kemmerlin basket

Harrelson said the Wildcats were fortunate to get a defensive stop on the play before.

“Get a stop,” Harrelson said of the defensive strategy. “We were fortunate we gave up an offensive rebound and they missed it then we got a runaway. We got a stop and made it tough on them to score at the end.

“Then with Tre, it feels like he bobbles it like a hot potato around 10 times and finally catches it and then nothing but the bottom (on the shot). I don’t know. It might not have gone like that. That is all I remember.”

The Wildcats had balanced scoring in the win with seven players scoring between seven and 14 points. Kenneth Mitchell Jr. had 14 points and Quentin Hayes and Kemmerlin both had 11 each. Dunlap followed with eight and Terry and Jordan Hines had seven each.

Terry, who also had a team-high nine rebounds, was named the tournament MVP. He had 19 points and eight rebounds in the state semifinal win. Mitchell and Hayes along with Terry were named to the all-tournament team.

James Clemens, which finished the season with a 22-10 record, was led by Frazier and Pierce Roper with 15 points each. Walker added 14.