Enterprise wins state title on late Kemmerlin basket

BIRMINGHAM – It was a frantic play, one head coach Enterprise Rhett Harrelson wasn’t totally sure what happened.
He just remembers the ending to it.
Trevon Kemmerlin, an off-season transfer from Geneva, scored on a fastbreak jumper in the lane with less than a second left to give Enterprise a 66-64 victory over James Clemens on Saturday night in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game at the BJCC Arena.
It’s the first state title in Enterprise boys basketball history and eased some of the pain of losing last year’s state finals.
“We did it,” Harrelson said in opening press conference comment. “We did it. Unbelievable group of kids, group of seniors that bought into what we asked of them from day one. Even when they got down today, they believed and battled back to win. The resiliency and toughness of this group, I will never forget. I am so proud of them.
“This is for Enterprise. This is for the community, for the administration, the teachers, the school – everybody.This is for you. This is for Enterprise.”
The Wildcats had to hold their breath before celebrating after Kemmerlin’s basket as a straight on ¾ court shot on the final play by James Clemens’ Pierce Roper was on target, but bounced off the back rim.
The game-winning basket finished off a memorable fourth quarter for Kemmerlin, who scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, helping EHS rally from a seven-point deficit to start the period.
Tied at 64, James Clemens inbounded the ball on the sideline with 37 seconds left. After making several passes, Jordan Frazier missed a 3-pointer near the left corner after a dish out pass from the inside by Simon Walker.
The ball bounced out to the right side where the Jets’ John Paul Gilmore corralled it near the three-point line. He quickly passed inside to a cutting Frazier down the lane and Frazier put up a layup off that rolled off the right rim.
Enterprise’s Elijah Terry grabbed the rebound after the Frazier miss and threw outside to his right to point guard Tomar Hobdy, who fired down court to Kemmerlin as the Wildcats had a 3-on-1 fastbreak.
Kemmerlin, after a dribble, had the ball stripped from him for a second by a James Clemens defender, but had the bat tipped back to him by teammate Keion Dunlap. After he picked it up, he calmly sank the jumper in the lane for the game winner.
“I saw Elijah get the rebound and I was at halfcourt. I just ran and he threw to Tomar and Tomar threw to me. I just shot it and I made it,” Kemmerlin said.
Harrelson said the Wildcats were fortunate to get a defensive stop on the play before.
“Get a stop,” Harrelson said of the defensive strategy. “We were fortunate we gave up an offensive rebound and they missed it then we got a runaway. We got a stop and made it tough on them to score at the end.
“Then with Tre, it feels like he bobbles it like a hot potato around 10 times and finally catches it and then nothing but the bottom (on the shot). I don’t know. It might not have gone like that. That is all I remember.”
The Wildcats had balanced scoring in the win with seven players scoring between seven and 14 points. Kenneth Mitchell Jr. had 14 points and Quentin Hayes and Kemmerlin both had 11 each. Dunlap followed with eight and Terry and Jordan Hines had seven each.
Terry, who also had a team-high nine rebounds, was named the tournament MVP. He had 19 points and eight rebounds in the state semifinal win. Mitchell and Hayes along with Terry were named to the all-tournament team.
James Clemens, which finished the season with a 22-10 record, was led by Frazier and Pierce Roper with 15 points each. Walker added 14.
Frazier and Walker were named to the all-tournament team as was Baker’s Labaron Philon, who had 29 points in a semifinal loss to James Clemens.
The teams started off with a high-pace, tied at 9-9 barely three minutes into the game.
The teams then traded momentum and runs throughout the rest of the night.
First, it was Enterprise ripping off seven straight points to go up 16-9.
James Clemens answered with 15 straight points to go up 24-16 with 6:25 left before intermission.
Enterprise came back to cut it to one midway in the quarter, but the Jets pulled back out to a seven-point margin. The Wildcats, though, surged before the half, cutting it to 36-34 at intermission.
James Clemens, behind two threes from Walker, surged out to a 10-point lead late in the third quarter at 52-42.
Down 10, the Wildcats appeared to be on the ropes as a flurry of fouls, including three on the offensive end, put two players – Terry and Dunlap -- to the bench with four fouls.
A fastbreak layup and free throw by Jordan Hines cut to seven. James Clemens’ Payden Roper hit a short jumper and Hines answered with two free throws to close the third quarter at 54-47 in favor of James Clemens.
The Wildcats, with all the starters back in, continued to surge. Terry got a slam on the opening play, Hobdy scored on a drive through traffic and Kemmerlin hit two free throws to cut it to 54-53 with 6:42 left.
James Clemens, though, eased back out to a five-point lead at 58-53 off a putback by Pierce Roper and a fastbreak layup by Frazier after a steal from Pierce Roper.
The Wildcats again came back.
Kemmerlin knocked down two free throws. Terry stole a pass in the back end of the press and converted a fastbreak layup and Mitchell hit two free throws after an offensive rebound to put the Wildcats in front 59-58 with just under five minutes left.
It was Enterprise’s first lead since the first quarter.
James Clements reclaimed the lead at 61-59 off 1-of-2 free throws and fastbreak layup.
A Kemmerlin three gave the Wildcats the lead back with 3:47 left, but a steal and fastreak layup by Pierce Roper gave the Jets the advantage back at 63-62.
Enterprise grabbed it back on a right baseline drive by Hobdy with 2:21 left, but James Clemens tied it with 1-of-2 free throws by Pierce Roper with 1:53 left.
Enterprise missed a 3-pointer then had an offensive foul after an offensive rebound with 1:26 left, giving the ball back to James Clemens.
The Jets moved the ball around for a while before calling a timeout with 37 seconds to avoid a five-second violation.