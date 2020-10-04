10-4, time to celebrate an era, a hero

Today’s a House of Adams celebration: Broderick Crawford Day.
Say what, you ask?
Readers must either be entertainment veterans who emerged from the black and white TV era or must watch WTVY 4.2, Spectrum Cable Channel 301, at 4 a.m., to celebrate today with party favors.
The Top 6 all-time HoA favorite TV series are: “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Untouchables,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Honeymooners,” “Sea Hunt” and “Highway Patrol,” in random order.
“Highway Patrol,” starring Broderick Crawford, likely the all-time fastest-talking, Oscar-winning actor, as Chief Dan Mathews, is essential to today’s theme during these trying times when police officers and Americans everywhere are confused, no matter which way we turn.
Life was different when “Highway Patrol” episodes began with Art Gilmore’s voiceover:
“Whenever the laws of any state are broken, a duly authorized organization swings into action. It may be called the State Police, State Troopers, Militia, the Rangers ... or the Highway Patrol. These are the stories of the men whose training, skill and courage have enforced and preserved our state laws.”
Trying times are here indeed for law officers, and for some reason memories of the day JonBenet Ramsey’s parents “quit cooperating with the police” seem to be the genesis of some police authority issues, with no relationship to racial, sexual and/or any types of discrimination, still rearing their ugly heads across America nowadays.
On “Highway Patrol,” with no state designation mentioned, Mathews (aka 2150) introduced us to some police lingo, like, “2150 to headquarters, “2150 to 2207,” “10-4,” etc.
Several episodes of the late '50s syndicated program showed Mathews and other officers loading unshackled prisoners into backseats of two-door sedans with no cage/barrier between prisoner and driver and/or other officers in the front seat.
Think on that.
In addition to celebrating Broderick Crawford Day (10-4-2020) today, millions are saluting 60 years of “The Andy Griffith Show” on MeTV and growing numbers of channels airing the classic comedy whose lessons, at least in the black and white early years, taught moral, morale and other key lessons as important now as they were during the presidency of John F. Kennedy.
Mayberry Sheriff Andy Griffith, deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts), barber Floyd Lawson (Howard McNear), Opie Taylor (Ronny Howard), Otis Campbell (Hal Smith) and Alabamans Jim Nabors (Gomer) and George Lindsey (Goober) and other regular and guest characters are mesmerizing to this day in the HoA.
Barney and Floyd in “Convicts-at-Large,” from Dec. 10, 1962, is as good a way to spend 24:58 minutes as exists on TV.
“Better watch it, Al,” from that episode, is dialogue with meaning.
Heard recently of a tongue-in-cheek suggestion to have the Don Knotts Monument in his hometown, Morgantown, West Virginia, removed because he portrayed Deputy Barney Fife.
Haven’t been able to find a channel regularly airing “Sea Hunt,” starring Lloyd Bridges as Mike Nelson, lately, but episodes of it are on YouTube and elsewhere in cyberspace … and in the HoA.
Skin diver Nelson’s ability to hold his breath underwater seemingly for 8-10 minutes at the time has been something some of us have aspired toward in stores and other public places as unmasked stupidity spreads even faster than this CORVID-19 mess.
Be that as it may, to Hilda and Steve, Denise and Rob … everyone: “Happy Broderick Crawford Day!”
10-4!
2150 - by …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!