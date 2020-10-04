10-4, time to celebrate an era, a hero

Today’s a House of Adams celebration: Broderick Crawford Day.

Say what, you ask?

Readers must either be entertainment veterans who emerged from the black and white TV era or must watch WTVY 4.2, Spectrum Cable Channel 301, at 4 a.m., to celebrate today with party favors.

The Top 6 all-time HoA favorite TV series are: “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Untouchables,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Honeymooners,” “Sea Hunt” and “Highway Patrol,” in random order.

“Highway Patrol,” starring Broderick Crawford, likely the all-time fastest-talking, Oscar-winning actor, as Chief Dan Mathews, is essential to today’s theme during these trying times when police officers and Americans everywhere are confused, no matter which way we turn.

Life was different when “Highway Patrol” episodes began with Art Gilmore’s voiceover:

“Whenever the laws of any state are broken, a duly authorized organization swings into action. It may be called the State Police, State Troopers, Militia, the Rangers ... or the Highway Patrol. These are the stories of the men whose training, skill and courage have enforced and preserved our state laws.”