Ain’t God great

I used to wonder where I fit in God’s plan. Probably too often. Several years ago, the Lord answered me in a unique way. In the stillness of a morning prayer, I heard these words in my heart.
“Trust in Me and it will all be revealed in time. Focus on today. Seeking the lost and helping others are daily missions."
You see, I can easily get lost thinking about the future while God has something important for me to do each day. I learned if I simply serve Him today, His plan for me will fall into place.
Being vigilant in servitude is tough. Life gets in the way and the distractions of this world can blind me to those God puts in my path. So, how do I stay “tuned in?"
The Lord led me to Mark 8:18 where Jesus said, “Having eyes, see ye not? And, having ears, hear ye not?” What does this mean? Jesus was telling me to rely on my spiritual senses. Then, the clouds of this world will part, and I will see others in a different way, a helpful way.
How can I put this? God orchestrates special moments. It is when I am aware of these moments, I know I am right where the Lord wants me to be. Unfortunately, shying away and being timid are natural tendencies for me. God was soon to test me.
I will never forget that morning long ago. I had a routine doctor’s visit, but the Lord had something extra lined up. It was a 7 a.m. appointment and let me just say, Mark 8:18 was not on my mind.
The nurse, a pleasant, middle-aged lady, called my name and led me to the little room. She took my blood pressure and vitals, writing them down. There was something about her, a sadness, that stirred my heart. I said nothing. She opened the door, told me the doctor would be in shortly and left.
I just sat there on that paper-topped bed and thought to myself, “Mike, did you see not? Did you hear not?” I wondered if I had let God down. I prayed, “Lord, I’m sorry. If I was meant to talk to her, please give me another chance."
Fifteen long minutes went by before the door opened. She rushed in and said, “The doctor is running late (he never had been before), and the phlebotomist is out today, I will draw your blood." Then I knew. I had her all to myself. Ain’t God great?
She led me to the chair and asked me, “Which arm do you prefer?"
I said, “Left, are you ok?"
She looked down at me and froze. “Do I not look ok?” she weakly asked.
“The Lord wants me to pray with you,” I said.
“Dear Jesus, I don’t believe this,” came out as she tied the rubber tourniquet around my arm. I talked to her quietly as she drew the four vials of blood. Tears were hitting my arm as she kept saying over and over, “Jesus, Jesus.” (She wasn’t the only one crying).
She led me back to the small room. The doctor still hadn’t made it. I closed the door and we held hands and prayed. Prayer and praise echoed in that small room. It was special. Thank you, Jesus. Oh yeah, He was there with us. At that moment, it seemed the weight of the world fell off her shoulders. It suddenly became a wonderful day.
We heard the doctor coming up the hall apologizing. She wiped her eyes, smiled at me and walked out as he came in. He asked me how I was doing? I said, “I’m great doc, really, really great."
As I left, we passed in the hall one more time, smiling and nodding to each other. Ain’t God great?
While riding home, I played out what just happened over in my mind. I still do. It scared me to think that I almost missed that moment. How many times have I “heard not, and saw not?" That question haunts me.
Lots of people are hurting out there, friends. Pay attention. Every day has the potential to be extraordinary. Every day. Trust me.
Do I still wonder about where God wants me to be? Sure, but not for long. The Lord reminds me of a special morning involving a tardy doctor and an absent phlebotomist. Ain’t God great? Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week, beloved. Amen.