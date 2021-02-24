Ain’t God great

I used to wonder where I fit in God’s plan. Probably too often. Several years ago, the Lord answered me in a unique way. In the stillness of a morning prayer, I heard these words in my heart.

“Trust in Me and it will all be revealed in time. Focus on today. Seeking the lost and helping others are daily missions."

You see, I can easily get lost thinking about the future while God has something important for me to do each day. I learned if I simply serve Him today, His plan for me will fall into place.

Being vigilant in servitude is tough. Life gets in the way and the distractions of this world can blind me to those God puts in my path. So, how do I stay “tuned in?"

The Lord led me to Mark 8:18 where Jesus said, “Having eyes, see ye not? And, having ears, hear ye not?” What does this mean? Jesus was telling me to rely on my spiritual senses. Then, the clouds of this world will part, and I will see others in a different way, a helpful way.

How can I put this? God orchestrates special moments. It is when I am aware of these moments, I know I am right where the Lord wants me to be. Unfortunately, shying away and being timid are natural tendencies for me. God was soon to test me.