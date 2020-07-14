The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun its traffic light transition to 4-way stops at some intersections in Elba.
During the next 90 days, the traffic lights will no longer change but will blink red to warn drivers of a four-way stop. It is anticipated after the 90-day period, there will be stop signs at these locations.
Affected intersections are Factory Street/Davis Street, Davis Street/Claxton Avenue, and Claxton Avenue/Simmons Street.
Back to School CelebrationThe First Baptist Church of Elba is hosting a Back to School Celebration for kindergartners through sixth-graders. The event is free. Families and the community are welcome.
This is scheduled for July 24. There will be a pizza picnic on the church lawn at 5:30 p.m. and a worship rally from 6-7 p.m.
A free backpack with supplies will be available for every student.
Elba High back-to-school dates7th/8th Grades can pick up their schedules July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ninth/10th grades can pick up their schedules July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Eleventh and twelfth grades can pick up their schedules and purchase parking decals July 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At this time, no lockers will be sold for fall semester.
Orientation is Aug. 3 for seventh-graders only at 5:30 p.m. Orientation will be held in the auditorium with social distancing observed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.