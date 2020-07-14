The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun its traffic light transition to 4-way stops at some intersections in Elba.

During the next 90 days, the traffic lights will no longer change but will blink red to warn drivers of a four-way stop. It is anticipated after the 90-day period, there will be stop signs at these locations.

Affected intersections are Factory Street/Davis Street, Davis Street/Claxton Avenue, and Claxton Avenue/Simmons Street.

Back to School CelebrationThe First Baptist Church of Elba is hosting a Back to School Celebration for kindergartners through sixth-graders. The event is free. Families and the community are welcome.

This is scheduled for July 24. There will be a pizza picnic on the church lawn at 5:30 p.m. and a worship rally from 6-7 p.m.

A free backpack with supplies will be available for every student.

Elba High back-to-school dates7th/8th Grades can pick up their schedules July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ninth/10th grades can pick up their schedules July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eleventh and twelfth grades can pick up their schedules and purchase parking decals July 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At this time, no lockers will be sold for fall semester.

Orientation is Aug. 3 for seventh-graders only at 5:30 p.m. Orientation will be held in the auditorium with social distancing observed.

Tags

Load comments