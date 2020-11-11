ALEA alerts customers concerning third-party website "up-charging" for driver license renewals

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) would like to remind all citizens to use caution and be aware of third-party websites when renewing their driver license online.

Third-party websites may look “official” and often partner with search engines to appear at the top of search results. Many third-party sites charge additional fees or “up-charges” to complete transactions. These third-party application sites are independently administered and are not affiliated with ALEA in any way.

“We were recently made aware of a website that charged a $50 administrative fee in addition to the agency’s $39 renewal fee. That is a significant up-charge from ALEA’s online transaction fee, which is only $2.75,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As with any type of website service, we encourage Alabama citizens to use caution when utilizing third-party websites.”

Here are a few tips to help customers ensure they are visiting ALEA’s official website:

• Rather than using a search engine to reach ALEA’s Driver License Division, enter our web address (www.alea.gov) directly into your browser’s address bar. Once you reach ALEA's official site, click “view all online services,” then click “renew your driver license online.”