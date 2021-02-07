ALEA’s Alabama Fusion Center receives national recognition

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is proud to announce the recent national recognition of its Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) as one of two Fusion Centers of the Year for 2020. The National Fusion Center Association (NFCA) honored both the AFC and the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC).

Each year, the NFCA holds its annual training conference and awards ceremony in Alexandria, Va. In 2020, the AFC participated virtually and received presentations from the NFCA’s closest federal partners, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, along with a briefing on the current trends regarding threat assessments. The NFCA annual training event provides an opportunity for fusion centers and their partners to receive training, exchange best practices and share lessons learned with their colleagues.

AFC Director Jay Moseley said, “I am extremely proud of the work our fusion center staff does each day. This national award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication our team members put into their job every single day. It is truly an honor and privilege to lead this amazing team.”