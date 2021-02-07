Angela Johnson named 2021 Harper Lee Award winner

Johnson said, “I considered that summer was truly upon me when I would sit under a tree or on a comfortable couch or on a cold train at 4 in the morning and reread ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ Harper Lee captured the world of children directly, truthfully, flawlessly. I am overwhelmed at the honor.”

Alabama Writers’ Forum Executive Director Jeanie Thompson said, “Johnson’s work has been recognized around the nation. We are thrilled to be able to welcome her home for the state’s most prestigious literary award. She is the award’s first children’s/YA writer.”

Born in Tuskegee and raised in Alabama and Ohio, Johnson fell in love with books and characters at a young age. By fourth grade, she knew she was a writer. Influences were her father, grandfather and other family storytellers. In a 2009 interview for “The Brown Bookshelf: United in Story,” she noted, “I realized early on that stories made life into theater where people laughed until they cried, were sad, frightened or just plain content. But because I lived in my head – I knew my stories would be written, not spoken.”