Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

AUG. 6-8

First Ozark United Methodist Church is hosting a summer revival at the church, located at 167 East Broad Street in Ozark. The theme is “What is holding you together?” and retired United Methodist Church Bishop Lawson Bryan is leading the community revival. Services are Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and evening services are Sunday through Tuesday at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

AUG. 6

Family and Friends Day will be observed Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. at Saint John AME Church, 109 Saint John Street in Abbeville. The guest preacher is Rev. Tracey Horn, Hines Chapel AME Church in Dothan. Come join us as we celebrate God, Family and Friends. Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Sherrod, III, Pastor/Presiding Elder.

Aug. 10

The Fort Novosel-Wiregrass Association of the United States Army Chapter general membership meeting is Aug. 10 at 7 a.m. at the Ozark Civic Center located at 320 E. College Street in Ozark. The speaker is retired Army Lt. Col. John “Doc” Hollady, president of the Friends of Army Aviation. Area residents, businesses and organizations are invited. Tickets are $15 per person and $120 for a table of eight. RSVP no later than Aug. 4 to Tanya Hatley, tanyahatley@gmail.com or (931) 980-3963 or Heather Cohen, hcohen@ozarkal.gov or (334) 774-3300.

AUG. 10-12

Tickets are now on sale for the community theater production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” to be held at the historic Flowers Center in Ozark Aug 10, 11, and 12. This is the 63rd anniversary of the publication of the classic novel written by the late Harper Lee of Monroeville about growing up under racial injustice and the loss of innocence in the 1930s Alabama. Tickets can be bought online at: our.show/mockingbird/flowerscenter.

AUG. 12

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Meeting is Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room, located at 217 South Main Street in Enterprise. Speakers are the local board members. Please note the change of date. For more information, call (334) 406-9683.

AUG 16

The Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club Super Sign-up is Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Landing on post. Refreshments and vendor shopping will be available. See www.fortnovoselcsc.com for more information.

AUG. 21

The Dale County Republican meeting is Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speaker is Alabama Second Congressional District U.S. Rep. Barry Moore who will discuss current legislation and hearings in the House of Representatives and answer questions from the floor. There will be light refreshments and a drawing for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

AUG.23

The tags/driver license department in the Coffee County Probate Offices in Enterprise and Elba will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 23, for staff training.

AUG. 24

The Wiregrass Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association will meet Aug.24 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway in Enterprise. Guest speaker is Jesse Jones, E911 Coordinator of Coffee County. Cost of the lunch is $12. For more information please contact Frank Zerbinos at (334) 447-8092.

AUG. 26

KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, for an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty,” KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Reserved seat tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at DothanCivicCenter.org.

AUG. 29

The Christian Mission Center is celebration 40 years of service with a fundraising banquet Aug. 29 at the Enterprise Civic Center. Tickets to the event that begins at 6 p.m. are available at www.christianmissions.org. Featured guest is comedian Mike Williams.

Ongoing

The South Alabama Liberty meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors inside the Hertz Rent-a Car building located at 818 N. Ouida Street behind the Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise. This nonpartisan group advocates that liberty, along with peace, justice, and freedom, belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, but is possible only with a honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens.

No reservations are necessary and the is no admission fee. For more information, email sa-liberty@proton.me.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church.

The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-447-2252 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.