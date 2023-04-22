Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

APRIL 23

The Respite Care Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Dothan invites you and your loved one living with memory loss to a free, dementia-friendly Spring concert. Join us as we sing fun, familiar songs and reminisce together, on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, visit fumcdothan.org or call 334-793-3555.

APRIL 26

The Coffee County Extension Office is hosting a backyard insects and wildlife seminar April 26 at the extension office in New Brockton from 9 a.m. until noon. Call (334) 894-5596 to register. Space is limited. Topics include fire ants and other home pests, lawn and garden insects and managing wildlife for homeowners.

APRIL 27

Coffee County Conservation District will hold their monthly board meeting on April 27 at the Coffee County Extension Office, 1055 E. McKinnon Street, New Brockton. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. We are limited to the number of people that we can have in the room so if you plan to attend, please call (334) 894-5581 ext. 3.

APRIL 27, 28, 29

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is having its annual spring book sale over three days: April 27, 28, 29. Thursday, April 27, is the Members Only sale day, and members of the Friends of the Library may shop from 2–6 p.m. Friday, the 28th, and Saturday, the 29th, the sale is open to the public during the library’s normal operating hours. There is a wide selection of books (fiction and non-fiction), cds and dvds, computer games, puzzles, and home school materials to choose from. All sales go to support the library’s programs and services.

APRIL 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Smith Family of Pensacola, Fla., on April 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MAY 20

The Alabama Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 28-3 11th Annual Armed Forces Day Run is May 20. The start is at Old Homestead on 280 Alan Street, Daleville. Registration is from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Event begins at noon. The event end is at the Craft Bar and Grill located at 1024 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Cost is $20 for riders and $10 for passengers. All proceeds go to the Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee. This is a CVMA Sanctioned Event.

Ongoing

The South Alabama Liberty meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors inside the Hertz Rent-a Car building located at 818 N. Ouida Street behind the Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise. This nonpartisan group advocates that liberty, along with peace, justice, and freedom, belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, but is possible only with a honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations are necessary and the is no admission fee. For more information, email sa-liberty@proton.me.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.