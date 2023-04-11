Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

APRIL 14, 15, 16

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale on April 14, 15, and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It will be held on the front lawn of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. There will be all kinds of plants available such as, vegetable, annuals, perennials, shrubs, groundcovers, houseplants, herbs, bulbs, etc.

APRIL 15

Enterprise AGLOW Community Lighthouse meeting will be held April 15 at 10 a.m. in The Gathering Room located at 217 South Main Street in Enterprise. The guest speaker is Vicki Nelson from Enterprise. For more information call (334) 406-9683.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on April 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The 2023 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8:30 a.m. and event starting at 9:30 a.m. Kevin and Ashleigh Savoy will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information on assisting local kidney patients.

APRIL 17

The Dale County Republican meeting is April 17 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speakers for this meeting are Steve Clouse and Marcus Paramore. Clouse is the Representative for Alabama House of Representatives District 93 and Paramore is the Representative for Alabama House of Representatives District 89. Both will give an update of all that the Alabama House of Representatives have been doing this spring. There will be light refreshments and a drawing for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

APRIL 19

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet April 19 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, located at 3000 Ozark Highway in Enterprise. The guest speakers will be Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge Matt Friday and Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judges Richard Minor and Chris McCool. Social time begins at 11 a.m., an optional $12 buffet begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Shannon no later than April 16 to RSVP at (334) 494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.

APRIL 21

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

APRIL 22

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Alan Sanders of Warrior on April 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 23

The Respite Care Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Dothan invites you and your loved one living with memory loss to a free, dementia-friendly Spring concert. Join us as we sing fun, familiar songs and reminisce together, on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, visit fumcdothan.org or call 334-793-3555.

APRIL 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Smith Family of Pensacola, Fla., on April 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Ongoing

The South Alabama Liberty meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors inside the Hertz Rent-a Car building located at 818 N. Ouida Street behind the Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise. This nonpartisan group advocates that liberty, along with peace, justice, and freedom, belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, but is possible only with a honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations are necessary and the is no admission fee. For more information, email sa-liberty@proton.me.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-447-2252 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.