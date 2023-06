Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

JUNE 13

The Newton Library Museum in Newton will welcome the Daughters of the American Revolution Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter for a Flag Day Celebration on June 13. The festivities start at 2 p.m. at the Newton Library Museum. The public is welcome to celebrate with a patriotic ceremony to include a American Flag Retirement Ceremony. The public is welcome to bring their flags in need of retirement that day to be included. For more information, please call (334) 299-3361, Ext 4.

JUNE 16-17

The Juneteenth Celebration in Enterprise is Friday and Saturday. A concert is from 7 until 9 p.m. June 16 at Johns Chapel AME Church on Geneva Highway. A parade is Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. on Main Street in Enterprise. The celebration continues after the parade from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. at Johns Chapel AME Church with vendors, food, games, music and keynote speaker Tiffany Johnson Cole. Call Nicole Nichols at (404) 375-5003 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at (334) 389-6427 for more information.

JUNE 17

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting is Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room, 217 South Main Street, in Enterprise. The guest speaker is Leigh Lee from McKenzie . For more information call (334) 406-9683.

JUNE 19

The Dale County Republican meeting will be Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speakers for this meeting are Mark Blankenship, Mayor of Ozark, and (Charles Ward, Chief of Department of Public Safety for Ozark. Both will give an update on the city of Ozark. There will be light refreshments and a raffle for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

JUNE 21

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The guest speakers will be Mariah Montgomery, Director of Downtown Main Street, Enterprise, and her intern, Clay Newscom. They will discuss downtown’s mission and volunteer opportunities. RWCC will also be playing RWCC Bingo, a game which uses current events and political issues/figures instead of numbers. First card is free—additional cards are $1. Social time begins at 11 am; an optional $12 buffet begins at 11:30; and the program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Shannon no later than June 18 to RSVP at (334)494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.

JUNE 26

OCAP will take call-in appointments only for their Regular LIHEAP Cooling program on June 26 in Ozark starting at 8 a.m. Appointments are made on a first-call, first-serve basis until all appointments are issued. The utility bill in the applicant’s name, prior month’s total household income and original Social Security cards are required to make application. Contact the Ozark OCAP office at (334) 774-2011. No walk-ins will be taken.

Ongoing

The South Alabama Liberty meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors inside the Hertz Rent-a Car building located at 818 N. Ouida Street behind the Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise. This nonpartisan group advocates that liberty, along with peace, justice, and freedom, belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, but is possible only with a honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations are necessary and the is no admission fee. For more information, email sa-liberty@proton.me.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-447-2252 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.