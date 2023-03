Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

March 25

The Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center Christian Women Ministry invites everyone to the Women’s Prayer Breakfast, Saturday, March 25, a 9 a.m. at the church located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville. Elder Jurily Holt from Montgomery is the keynote speaker. Call (334) 598-6279 for more information.

March 26

Bethlehem Temple COGIC, 465 Railroad Street, Bellwood, is hosting the 20th Pastor’s Anniversary Service for Pastor Sylvester and First Lady Ethel Pritchett, March 26 at 3 p.m. Guest Speaker is Pastor Larry Hutcherson, Memorial COGIC-New Brockton, Houston Street COGIC-Dothan. Contact Deacon Joseph Killings at (334)798-6433 for more information.

MARCH 24

Club Italiano will meet Friday, March 24, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and carry on in Italian through irreverent talk and games. Si praticherá l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Vicino alla bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

MARCH 24, 25, 26

The 62nd Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo is March 24, 25, and 26 in Opp. The event will include arts and crafts, concessions, snake handling, snake cooking, snake demonstrations, entertainment, children’s rides, a pageant, and a 5K run/walk. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page.

MARCH 25

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Linda Senn of Dothan on March 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MARCH 30

German Coffee Club will meet March 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Landing on Fort Rucker. We are playing bingo this month. For more information, call Chris Williams at 475-6388 or Marianne Owens at 389-1607.

The Entrepreneurship Council will host a networking seminar Thursday, March 30, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce (5:30–7:30 p.m.): “Breaking Barriers to Home Ownership,” with Keller Williams Realty’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Open to everyone (you don’t have to be a Chamber member), $10 donation. The Council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

MARCH 31

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, March 31, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and interact in the Esperanto language. Ĉeestantoj lingvekzercos Esperante kun la pinto de kafo kaj teo de la urbo. Proksime de la Troy-Universitato-flago. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu

APRIL 1

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Walter Wilson of Dothan on April 1. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 2

American Legion Post 73 will host a Young Adult Easter Bash (ages 16 and up) on Sunday, April 2, at Gilded Oaks, 9 County Road 517, Elba. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the Easter egg hunt begins at 8 p.m. Enjoy food trucks and a nighttime Easter egg hunt. Bring your flashlights and cell phones to test your nighttime Easter egg hunting skills. Prizes include two laptops, one large screen television, ear buds, portable speakers, gift cards, and more. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the gate or from an American Legion member. For tickets and more information, contact post 73.americanlegion@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page American Legion Post 73, Enterprise, Alabama.

BY APRIL 3

The registration deadline is April 3 for Older Americans Day, hosted by SARCOA and being held Wednesday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds in Dothan. There will be sponsored booths with information, resources and goodies, games, a car show, and live entertainment. Attendance is free. You must be 60 years or older to receive a meal and qualify for prizes. Call SARCOA at 334-793-6843 or visit https://sarcoa.org/older-americans-day/ to register. Interested sponsors can contact Anna Mobley at anna.mobley@sarcoa.org.

APRIL 6

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, in partnership with the Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Foster Grandparent Program /Americorps Seniors, will host its monthly in-service training for the foster grandparents (for its foster grandparents and other seniors) on Thursday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Topic is “Covid-19 Pandemic Updates & What You Need to Know” with guest speaker Dr. Rafeal Norton, RN, MSN and Th.D. Onsite vendors include Maxsip Telecom and AARP. Lunch provided and free drawings for health and wellness gift baskets. For more information, call 334-792-4618 or 334-793-9044.

APRIL 8

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Brenda Trawick of Echo on April 8. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 14, 15, 16

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale on April 14, 15, and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It will be held on the front lawn of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. There will be all kinds of plants available such as, vegetable, annuals, perennials, shrubs, groundcovers, houseplants, herbs, bulbs, etc.

APRIL 15

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on April 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The 2023 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8:30 a.m. and event starting at 9:30 a.m. Kevin and Ashleigh Savoy will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information on assisting local kidney patients.

APRIL 21

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

APRIL 22

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Alan Sanders of Warrior on April 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 23

The Respite Care Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Dothan invites you and your loved one living with memory loss to a free, dementia-friendly Spring concert. Join us as we sing fun, familiar songs and reminisce together, on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, visit fumcdothan.org or call 334-793-3555.

APRIL 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Smith Family of Pensacola, Fla., on April 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Ongoing

The South Alabama Liberty meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors inside the Hertz Rent-a Car building located at 818 N. Ouida Street behind the Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise. This nonpartisan group advocates that liberty, along with peace, justice, and freedom, belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, but is possible only with a honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations are necessary and the is no admission fee. For more information, email sa-liberty@proton.me.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-447-2252 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.