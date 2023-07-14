Happenings around Enterprise and the Wiregrass:

JULY 15

The Enterprise Community Lighthouse Meeting is Saturday, July 15, at 10 a. m. at the Gathering Room at 217 South Main Street in Enterprise. The guest speaker is Tamar Wilks from Geneva. For more information call (334) 406-9683.

JULY 16

The Daleville Gate to Fort Novosel will be closed Sunday, July 16, from 7 until 9 a.m. while work crews perform maintenance near the gate. People should use another gate during this time.

Mount Cavalry Baptist Church on County Road 528 will host Homecoming Services July 16 at 2 p.m. The pastor is Rev. James Haĺl and the sermon will be by Rev. Darryl Caldwell, pastor of Antiock Baptist Church in Banks. Revival Services with Elder James Starts New Glorious CGIC in Shiloh will be held Monday and Tuesday.

JULY 17

The Dale County Republican meeting is July 17 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speaker is State Rep. District 89 Marcus Paramore who will give an update on the Special Session for the congressional redistricting. There will be light refreshments and a drawing for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The annual meeting of the Coffee County Farmers Federation is Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Extension Office Complex in New Brockton. Only one registration per membership for door prizes but all members are encouraged to attend. For more information call (334) 313-8999.

JULY 17-20

The Enterprise State Community College Lady Weevils Volleyball team is hosting an All Skills Volleyball Camp July 17-20 for all girls grades third-12th. Times are 9 a.m. until noon for upcoming third through sixth graders and 1 until 4 p.m. for seventh through 12th graders. The cost of the camp is $150 and includes t-shirt. For more information contact Coach Howell via vhowell@escc.edu or (334) 347-2623 ext. 2238.

JULY 19

The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet July 19 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway. The guest speaker is 12th Circuit Court District Attorney James Tarbox. RWCC will also present trauma kits to the Enterprise and New Brockton police chiefs. Trauma kits for law enforcement is one of RWCC’s ongoing Caring for America projects. Social time begins at 11 a.m.; an optional $12 buffet begins at 11:30 a.m.; and the program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please RSVP to Shannon NLT July 16 at (334) 494-2753 or rwccreservations@gmail.com. Please indicate if you will be eating.

JULY 22, 23

The City of Ozark and Ozark Community Pickleball are hosting a charity tournament July 22 and 23 to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark. The event will be held at the Ozark Pickleball Complex at the Union Central Shopping Center, across from the Ozark Municipal Building. Women’s Doubles and Men’s Doubles will be on Saturday and Mixed Doubles will be on Sunday. For more information visit. www.ozarkcommunitypickleball.com.

Ozark Dale County Library is having a Quilt Trunk Show July 22 at 1 p.m. Discover quilting through the ages with Quilt Historian Sherry Burkhalter. She is bringing her trunk full of antique quilts for all to admire. Ozark Dale County Library is at 296 North Union Avenue, Ozark, next to Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

JULY 25

Ozark Dale County Library is having a Bad Art Night July 25 at 5:30 p.m. Join the fun making your worst art using recyclable materials and you might win the “Ugly Crown” for Attendee’s Choice or the “Ugly Trophy” for the People’s Choice. There will be refreshments. Ozark Dale County Library is at 296 North Union Avenue, Ozark next to Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

AUG.23

The tags/driver license department in the Coffee County Probate Offices in Enterprise and Elba will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 23, for staff training.

AUG. 26

KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, for an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Shake Your Booty,” KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Reserved seat tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at DothanCivicCenter.org.

Ongoing The South Alabama Liberty meetings are at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors inside the Hertz Rent-a Car building located at 818 N. Ouida Street behind the Westgate Shopping Center in Enterprise. This nonpartisan group advocates that liberty, along with peace, justice, and freedom, belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, but is possible only with a honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens.

No reservations are necessary and the is no admission fee. For more information, email sa-liberty@proton.me.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) is a fellowship of people who share the common problem of compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors. OA is not a diet club. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. Weekly Overeaters Anonymous meetings are Saturday mornings in Enterprise at the YMCA adult building. Overeaters Anonymous Newcomers Meetings are from 10—10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Overeaters Anonymous Saturday morning meetings are from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-447-2252 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.