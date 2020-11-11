Location: 818 N Quida Street Ste 2A, Enterprise, AL 36330

November 13-14

The Enterprise Public Library is having its fall book sale Nov. 13-14. Hours on Friday are 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.; hours on Saturday will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is on the second floor of the Library, 101 East Grubbs St. Christmas books, gardening books, religious book, including inspiration and Bibles, signed author books and vintage books are all included in this sale, along with a selection of science fiction, audio books, CDs and DVDs. Join Friends of the Library and get a special presale window on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thank you for supporting your library.

November 14

Slam Jam at Bama Slam is hosted by Deep South Volleyball Club and is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 567 Co. Rd. 156, New Brockton. The USA Beach Volleyball Tournament Register and more information can be found at https://www.gulfcoastvolleyball.org/slamjam.

November 18