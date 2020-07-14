The blank stares Rudy Free saw looking back at him last season aren’t there anymore. That’s good news for the Kinston Bulldogs.
Preparing for his second season at Kinston, Free said after Tuesday morning’s work session that his older players have shown they’ve retained a good bit from last season.
“I really feel good about our upperclassmen,” Free said. “We’ve got most all of our offensive line back. We’ve got some older kids coming out — not necessarily experienced, but older. We’ve got a couple kids in the backfield coming back. We’ll wind up with about nine seniors and that’s better than last year. I think we had five.”
In this bizarre year of 2020 — no spring practice, no on-campus classes since March and limited summer workouts — Free said player-driven leadership will be crucial.
“I think that’s very important, especially nowadays,” the coach said. “I think the older kids will kind of know what to expect from me. That’ll be a big help, too.”
Free is encouraged by the carryover he’s seen from last season.
“When we started doing some stuff on the field, I think we’ve had a good bit of retention from last season,” the coach said. “I came in last year, and that first year, sometimes it’s a struggle getting stuff installed. They’re ahead of the game because of last year and the retention they’ve shown from last year to right now.”
He is also encouraged by the number of players who have reported for this summer’s volunteer workouts.
“I feel pretty good about it. We’ve got around 30 kids,” Free said. “I think we’ll have more depth than we had last year. There are areas of concern — everybody has them — but I think we’ll have a little more depth.”
As the July 27 start date for practice draws near, the Bulldogs are doing more installation work on the field.
“It’s been more mental stuff than physically,” the coach said.
“We’re trying to get some stuff installed. Then hopefully if they give us the go-ahead we’ll work on more fundamental stuff later on.”
He said it was “so far, so good” with his team.
“I always tell them half the battle is showing up and the other half is having a good attitude and that’s what they’ve done,” he said.
He said he talked to his team about the sobering reports regarding COVID-19.
“I told them today, I’m going into it like we’re playing,” he said. “You’ve got to take it day by day. We’re going to prepare like we’re going to play and try to go from there. Whatever happens, you’ve got to roll with it and go with it the best you can. Hopefully, we can get going and stay healthy.”
