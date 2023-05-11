Fort Novosel boasts a total population of 20,000-plus individuals, both civilian employees and military. Of that number 4,659 are soldiers with a median age of 23. Approximately 35 percent of those soldiers are single.

Sgt. Angelina Altman wants to provide those single soldiers with an opportunity to get to know the communities outside Fort Novosel and to meet and interact with residents of those communities. She is the president of BOSS – a program that offers “Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers.” Altman spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club.

BOSS is an Army-wide program, but its presence on a post is determined by how much importance the commanders attach to it. Fort Novosel is fortunate to have commanders who are committed to promoting programs for its single soldiers and providing opportunities for them to become involved in the local communities while they are stationed here.

Altman praised Command Sgt. Maj. Doss for his involvement in the program and for his efforts to ensure that all units on Fort Novosel, as well as the local communities surrounding the fort, are aware of the existence of BOSS.

Altman reported that BOSS “affords soldiers the opportunity to assist in planning and execution of recreational activities for single soldiers and provides direction for soldiers interested in performing military and civilian community service-related projects.” The core components of the BOSS program are “quality of life, recreation and leisure, community service, and life skills.” Single soldiers, single parent soldiers, and geographical bachelors are all eligible to participate in the program.

Under Altman’s leadership, the group has grown to about 50 members – some are more active than others, and at times entire units attached to Fort Novosel will pitch in and help with a project. Altman noted that all units on the post are made aware of the program and soldiers are invited to participate. She said that in addition to volunteering for service projects in the community, the group also plans recreational or social activities for participants.

Altman is actively engaged in setting up a network of communication with local groups, organizations, agencies, churches, and schools to learn about opportunities for BOSS volunteers to offer their services. They have helped set up for the Christmas parade, move furniture for the Child Development Center on post, bathe dogs at the SOS dog wash, perform maintenance and repairs at the animal shelter, and many other service projects around the area.

This month, they helped set up the Festival in the Park in Enterprise, help with the SOS dog wash, and move furniture for the CDC. Sometimes, Altman said, entire units will show up to help with a major project.

If your group or organization would like to have some volunteers from Fort Novosel to help with a project, contact Altman at Angelina.m.altman.mil@army.mil or telephone her at (360) 409-6746.

BOSS also plans for social or recreational activities. Altman mentioned that attending a baseball game in Montgomery was one outing that the group could do together. Transportation to events outside of town is available, but the soldiers do have to pay their way into the venue. Cooking classes are another social activity, and the group will participate in an Italian cooking class later this month.

The BOSS program is affiliated with the MWR (Morale, Welfare, Recreation) office on post, and tickets to events around the South are usually available there. In fact, if someone wants to contact the BOSS coordinators, the MWR office can help.

Altman reported that most soldiers are not aware of the program, and she is trying to remedy that situation. The Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. notifies each military unit of the program, and each unit has a designated representative and an alternate representative to the BOSS organization. Altman said that she sends out information about upcoming events to the representatives, and they in turn send it out to the soldiers in the unit.

Many single soldiers have no life outside of their daily job, and BOSS gives them an opportunity to get out of their rooms, meet people, and get involved in the community. The group tries to meet once a month, but Altman says she also has group chats to keep in touch with the members of her group.