Bid awarded for Elba lagoon project

A bid for the completion of the lagoon project was accepted unanimously by the Elba City Council Monday evening.

L&K Contracting, LLC submitted a bid of $45,000 and after a bit of discussion, it was accepted.

Mayor Mickey Murdock said they originally budgeted $20,000 for the project, but due to the amount of rain in the area this year, the water level never lowered enough and the project was repeatedly postponed to allow for the levels to lower. With a final deadline set for Aug. 31 for completion, the project was opened for bids in July.

“Well, I guess that’s the cost of rain,” Council member Jane Brunson said.

Murdock also reported that the water meter replacement project is moving forward with Allen Drive, Cherokee Lane and Seminole Drive being worked on that afternoon.

He warned that water pressure would get lower as the meters are being replaced and also advised that some of the city cars are marked while others are unmarked, but not to worry if there are people in lime green shirts — it’s just the water department getting to your water meter next.