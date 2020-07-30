Bid awarded for Elba lagoon project

A bid for the completion of the lagoon project was accepted unanimously by the Elba City Council Monday evening.
L&K Contracting, LLC submitted a bid of $45,000 and after a bit of discussion, it was accepted.
Mayor Mickey Murdock said they originally budgeted $20,000 for the project, but due to the amount of rain in the area this year, the water level never lowered enough and the project was repeatedly postponed to allow for the levels to lower. With a final deadline set for Aug. 31 for completion, the project was opened for bids in July.
“Well, I guess that’s the cost of rain,” Council member Jane Brunson said.
Murdock also reported that the water meter replacement project is moving forward with Allen Drive, Cherokee Lane and Seminole Drive being worked on that afternoon.
He warned that water pressure would get lower as the meters are being replaced and also advised that some of the city cars are marked while others are unmarked, but not to worry if there are people in lime green shirts — it’s just the water department getting to your water meter next.
Next, Murdock said that eight FEMA checks have been distributed at a total of about $440,000 and they are waiting on FEMA before they can hand out the next set of checks. He then commended Council member Johnathan Lockett for his work days in his district, District 1.
“Thank ya’ll so much for all that you’ve done to help out,” Lockett said. “We had about 40 people that showed up and we got a lot accomplished. I’m just thankful.”
City Clerk Sally Bane said absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots are available at City Hall for the upcoming municipal election on Aug 25. Ballots are due on Aug. 24 at noon. Bane said that while she can give applications to anyone, the person submitting the vote must be the one to turn in their application and ballot and can do so by mail, via the drive thru window, drop box or by coming inside.
In other business:
- Kenneth Calhoun thanked the council for allowing the car show from several weeks ago to be held in town. He said they had 150 cars and an estimated 600 visitors and hopes it can take place again next year.
- Police Chief Leslie Hussey said there are now four active COVID-19 cases in Elba.
- Jeremy Heath was hired as a supervisor for the water department, and Steve Sutley has agreed to come supervise the streets department until a replacement can be found.
- The financial statements were approved.
